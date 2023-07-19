Cisco and HPE reselling Cohesity Cloud Services

Cisco and HPE, along with their channel partners, have entered into agreements to resell a suite of data protection managed services from Cohesity, using the AWS and Azure clouds.

Cohesity Cloud Services (CCS) comprises four fully managed, cloud-native as-a-service solutions: backup, cyber vaulting, threat defense, and disaster recovery. These are part of Cohesity’s Data Cloud software portfolio, which includes DataProtect backup, FortKnox cyber vaulting, DataHawk threat detection, SmartFiles, and SiteContinuity disaster recovery, all provided in a managed service format. It’s worth noting that SmartFiles is not a data protection product and isn’t included in the suite.

Chris Kent

Cohesity’s Vice President for Product and Solutions Marketing, Chris Kent, emphasized the company’s focus on partnerships, stating: “We are partner-focused, and these agreements add significant resources to our ability to reach even more customers worldwide.”

Both Cisco and HPE already have established agreements with Cohesity. The collaboration has resulted in over 460 joint customers for Cisco and Cohesity, and more than 600 joint customers for HPE and Cohesity. Cisco, HPE, and their respective resellers will now be able to offer Cohesity Cloud Services, which are hosted on the AWS and Azure platforms. The pair reckon that adopting CCS for data protection offers a simpler and more efficient alternative to on-premises solutions, reducing management requirements and freeing up valuable staff time.

Currently, one in five Cohesity customers utilize CCS, and approximately a quarter of all new business for Cohesity is attributed to CCS. Larger enterprises are showing significant interest, with nearly two-thirds of CCS’s annual recurring revenue over the past 12 months coming from companies with revenue exceeding $1 billion, we’re told.

Furthermore, the company has a sales partnership with OwnBackup, and there is potential for integrating OwnBackup’s SaaS application backup services for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and ServiceNow into the CCS backup-as-a-service product.

CCS is available in America, Canada, Europe, Singapore and southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East. It is being sold today by Cohesity, HPE and HPE resellers, and will be available from Cisco and its channel crew later this year.