Storage news ticker – November 28

Cribl, which supplies a data engine for IT and security, announced that its Cribl Edge scalable edge-based data collection system is available through AWS Marketplace as an Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) add-on.

Couchbase announced a Capella columnar service on AWS at AWS re:Invent 2023, enabling organizations to harness real-time analytics. Capella columnar introduces a columnar store and data integration into the Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), allowing for real-time data analysis on the same platform as operational workloads.

Druva has been named AWS Global storage partner of the year at AWS re:Invent 2023.

Google admits there is a data loss issue with Google Drive for desktop via a statement on its support website: “Drive for desktop (v84.0.0.0 – 84.0.4.0) Sync Issue.”

According to the statement, “We’re investigating reports of an issue impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users and will follow up with more updates.”

Meanwhile, the search giant advises users: “Do not click ‘Disconnect account’ within Drive for desktop; Do not delete or move the app data folder.”

For Windows users, that’s %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google\DriveFS or for macOS users ~/Library/Application Support/Google/DriveFS

A bit of optional advice: “If you have room on your hard drive, we recommend making a copy of the app data folder.”

More information can be found on the Drive for Desktop site.

Hitachi Vantara announced that Turkish information and communications technology provider Türk Telekom has deployed four NVNE drive-based Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 systems. It is more environmentally sustainable than the previous hybrid disk/flash storage, reducing Türk Telekom’s total footprint from 23 cabinets to nine and decreasing power and cooling requirements from the replaced cabinets by approximately 60 percent. The upgrade has also led to a 30 percent reduction in total cost of ownership. Türk Telekom serves more than 15 million broadband and 25.6 million mobile subscribers. Türk Telekom’s storage infrastructure includes hardware from a variety of vendors but it chose long-term partner Hitachi Vantara for most of its critical storage environments.

Informatica is doing more with AWS and has announced its AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) – catalog, integration/engineering, API/App integration, quality/observability, master data management/360 applications, governance/privacy and marketplace – the platform supports Amazon’s Bedrock generative AI service. Informatica has earned AWS certification for IDMC integrations with AWS HealthLake. Informatica is an Launch Partner for Amazon S3 Access Grants – an S3 access control feature that helps customers manage Amazon S3 permissions for their data lakes at scale, with detailed audit history in AWS CloudTrail for end-user access to Amazon S3.

Micron is guiding F1Q24 revenue approaching $4.7 billion vs the prior guide at $4.4 billion +/-$200 million. This, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers believes, “reflects a better pricing environment.” Micron expects the pricing outlook to remain positive for remainder of the year. It thinks, “2025 will be a record year for the memory industry.” It is optimistic on its HBM3e prospects with its product having ten to 15 percent better performance and 25 percent better power consumption than competing Samsung and SK hynix product.

The Keystone Group, the UK’s largest steel lintel manufacturer and Europe’s fastest-growing roof window manufacturer, has reduced costs, increased efficiency, and secured its data with Peer Software’s distributed file system solution, PeerGFS. The Keystone Group decided to implement PeerGFS to provide local file access of global data to engineers in remote sites such as Swadlincote and Cwmbran. The ability to efficiently replicate data and prevent version conflicts through integrated file locking across mirrored sites was a key selling point. It ensured seamless collaboration among users working on the same projects, simultaneously. The firm was able to retire its Citrix desktop infrastructure, saving budget on licensing and infrastructure support. Additionally, PeerGFS facilitated high availability and disaster recovery, minimizing downtime and reducing the risk of data loss for the entire workforce.

Qumulo announced Global Namespace – software that scales to exabytes anywhere unstructured data is needed, with seamless integration with AWS-based Qumulo file storage. It provides customers access to files in any location and intelligently caches the data where the performance is needed by local users. Global Namespace allows customers to choose their file infrastructure based on the location-specific business requirements – from any AWS region, core data centers, or at the edge.”

Qumulo plans to onboard select customers for a private preview of its next-gen managed file storage service on AWS. With this, customers can experience claimed unparalleled storage capabilities designed to lower the cost of cloud file storage, increase performance, and scale elastically in response to business demand.

Rubrik said it can further protect Amazon S3 data, to allow customers further visibility into where sensitive S3 data lives and who has access to it, while also creating recovery plans. These cyber posture features draw upon capabilities from Rubrik’s recent acquisition of Laminar.

Benefits:

Autonomously discover, classify, and provide context on all known and shadow S3 data, without that data leaving the customer’s environment; Assess the security posture of sensitive data against security policies and data compliance requirements; Continuously monitor sensitive data within S3 for risky user activity or leakage and provide early warning of emerging threats; Identify and remediate redundant S3 data to help reduce cloud costs; Rapidly recover the most recent clean copy using a range of recovery patterns, including object-level and whole bucket.

Rubrik’s NAS Cloud Direct is now available in the AWS Marketplace and Rubrik also announced new but unspecified data protection features for Amazon EKS.

Rumor central – strengthened by a Bloomberg report – suggests Rubrik may be looking to run an IPO as soon as Q1 2024.

Seagate’s chief technology officer, John Morris, predicts that in 2024:

Data-hungry AI will compel datacenters and enterprises toward high-density hard drive storage to future-proof their data value by saving raw data sets as well as insights produced by AI and LLM processing;

Significant gains in HAMR technology will enable datacenters to refresh their fleets of lower-capacity drives with higher-capacity alternatives;

Hard drives will continue to play a pivotal role in cloud data storage, as the value gap between hard drives and flash storage continues to hold strong in the hard disk’s favor.

Regarding the third point, he elaborated: “Latest analyses from IDC, TrendFocus, and Forward Insights confirm that hard drives will remain the most cost-effective option for most capacity-centric storage tasks. The demand for storage capacity in the cloud – where the vast majority of the world’s data resides – is only expected to increase, and hard drives will be the primary beneficiary of this exabyte growth. Hard drive storage will offer mass data storage at less than one-fifth the cost of comparable all-flash solutions on a per bit basis. Relative to datacenter architectures, the value gap will not come close to closing next year – or over the next decade.”

Decentralized Web3 storage provider Storj announced Storj Select – a feature that delivers customizable distributed storage solutions to meet specific security and compliance requirements of organizations with sensitive data, such as healthcare and financial institutions. With Storj Select, customer data is only stored on points of presence which meet customer specified qualifications – such as SOC2, GDPR, and HIPAA. The firm is also announcing CloudWave as a customer, a provider of healthcare data security offerings, which has chosen Storj Select to provide compliant data storage.