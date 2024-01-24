Storage news ticker – January 24

Apple’s Vision Pro virtual reality headset can be fitted with up to a terabyte of flash storage to store the content its wearers will no doubt want to engage with.

Tech specs were revealed by Apple on its website and the $3,499 base priced pair of extremely fancy glasses come with 256 GB of NAND – the same as the MacBook Air on which I’m typing this article. They can be upgraded to 512 GB for another $200 and 1 TB for $400.

Cloud and backup storage provider Backblaze has hired David Ngo as chief product officer (CPO). He was previously global CTO for Metallic, Commvault’s SaaS-based backup service. Ngo will guide overall product direction for existing customers as well as emerging needs as the firm continues moving upmarket. Backblaze has more than 500,000 customers and 3 EB of data storage under management.

Victoria Grey.

Falconstor has announced the availability of StorSafe v11.13 including StorSight – FalconStor’s hybrid cloud data protection management console – tailored for IBM Power environments that span on-premises to multi-cloud instances. It says StorSafe v11.13 brings significant enhancements, solidifying its position as the de facto standard for IBM Power data protection and recovery optimization, including expanded support for Power10. Furthermore, marketing expert Victoria Grey has left the CMO role at Nexsan and joined FalconStor as its head of marketing. Grey says she is a fractional CMO. It’s promising news for Falconstor and rewarding for the efforts of CEO Todd Brooks and his team.

NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.11 has expanded backup, recovery, and monitoring capabilities:

Enhanced IT monitoring with alarms and reporting for VMware host, VM, and datastore for suspicious activity

Backup for Oracle RMAN on Linux

File System Indexing feature to search for and recover individual files or folders from VMware and Hyper-V VM backups

Backup from HPE Alletra and Primera Storage Snapshots – customers can directly back up their VMware VMs stored on these devices from storage snapshots, eliminating the need for regular VM snapshots

Microsoft 365 backup functionality – adding support for additional types of mailbox items in Exchange Online: In-Place Archive mailboxes Litigation Hold items In-Place Hold items

Universal Transporter (not a data mover) – customers can discover and protect multiple workloads (Hyper-V VMs, physical servers, Oracle databases, and tape devices) located on the same host, from the NAKIVO Backup & Replication interface. v10.11 is available for download.

Nexsan has downsized its NV10000 unified array with an entry-level NV6000 for small and medium business customers and added immutable snapshots to its Unity OS. The NV10000 was launched in April 2022 and is a 2RU x 24-slot chassis extensible with up to eight JBODS with a maximum of 480 drives. It supports both disk and SSD, with a FASTier SSD caching facility, and can be deployed in an all-flash configuration. Nexsan also supplies E-series high-density/high-capacity and Beast high-density arrays, and the Assureon archival array.

Andy Hill, Nexsan’s EVP, said in a statement: “If data is the new oil, it is more imperative than ever to make sure you protect your organization’s data from being siphoned off by the unscrupulous.” The latest release of the Unity OS, v7.0, adds an immutable snapshot feature. It already had S3 object-locking support and disk-to-disk-backup-capabilities via Assureon integration.

Unity NV6000

The NV6000 chassis is twice the size of the NV10000 enclosure at 4RU with 60 drive bays. There can be two 4RU JBOD expansion chassis, taking the drive count total to 180. The base chassis holds a maximum of 1.12PB raw capacity while adding in the two expansion JBODs takes that to 3.36PB. The bigger NV10000 goes up to 9.6PB with disk drives and 368PB with NVMe SSDs.

Data access protocols consist of SAN (Fiber Channel, iSCSI), NAS (NFS, CIFS, SMB 1.0 to 3.0, FTP) and S3 object. Connectivity support includes 16/32GB FC, and 10/25/40/100GbE. There is up 20GB/sec bandwidth and two redundant controllers, redundant power supplies and RAID.

Andy Hill tells us: “The Unity NV6000, designed as a mid-tier unit, caters to the needs of small to mid-market end-users. This decision aligns with our commitment to providing cost-effective solutions without compromising quality. Our NV10000 model, equipped with NVMe SSDs, is ideal for users with higher performance requirements. Notably, the NV10000 remains competitively priced, typically about 30% less than similar offerings from Pure, NetApp, and Isilon. By differentiating the NV6000 and NV10000 in this manner, we ensure that our product lineup meets a diverse range of customer needs while maintaining exceptional value in both segments.”

AI and Nvidia distribution specialist PNY and PEAK:AIO have signed a distribution agreement, aiming to provide AI infrastructure systems to professionals in EMEA, with details in a PNY blog. It says: “This partnership will allow them to harness the full potential of AI to benefit from a complete solution keeping GPUs fast, priced for AI and simple to use.”

Seagate issued its fifth annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) report. It outlines Seagate’s continued progress in the areas of Representation, Inclusion, Social impact, and Equity (RISE).

Representation – Increased representation of women across all levels of leadership (33.6 percent global women in leadership, up more than 3 percent since FY21).

Increased representation of women across all levels of leadership (33.6 percent global women in leadership, up more than 3 percent since FY21). Inclusion – Added new employee-led resource groups tallying 29 chapters in seven countries with more than 3,700 participants worldwide. New chapters include Seagate Women’s Leadership Network in India and the Military Employee Resource Group in Fremont, CA.

Added new employee-led resource groups tallying 29 chapters in seven countries with more than 3,700 participants worldwide. New chapters include Seagate Women’s Leadership Network in India and the Military Employee Resource Group in Fremont, CA. Social – Engaged in community outreach with a focus on STEM awareness across global footprint.

Engaged in community outreach with a focus on STEM awareness across global footprint. Equity – Enhanced equitable and inclusive hiring practices resulting in 325 global interns onboarded including students from the National Society for Black Engineers and focused efforts to recruit and engage a veteran workforce more effectively.

Seagate, with about 30,000 employees in fiscal 2023 = spanning 41 locations across the globe and countless cultures – says it holds an unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. It says it is dedicated to championing a core value of inclusion in every facet of its operations.

Veritas Technologies says the Veritas Application Mobility Service makes it easier for enterprises to migrate or deploy new applications in the public cloud by automating the process, claiming this reduces the time needed from months to as little as 15 minutes. The service is now available to all customers and includes support for Azure. There is a 60-day trial at no cost and participants gain access to best-practice application configuration templates generated by the service to automatically instantiate their applications in the cloud. As the service is based on Veritas Alta Enterprise Resiliency, they will get built-in application resiliency as part of their trial license. The trial can be converted into a paid subscription.

TD SYNNEX has a new distribution agreement with cloud storage provider Wasabi covering the EMEA region. The portfolio is now live for TD SYNNEX partners in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, and Benelux, with remaining countries in the distributor’s European footprint to follow in the coming weeks. This partnership expands upon the existing Wasabi and TD SYNNEX agreement in the United States.

Western Digital stock rose 5.2 percent in value after Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $52 to $73, stating: “The valuation disparity between Western Digital and peers is extremely compelling, particularly in light of the second-half separation of the memory business, which should unlock the sum of the parts values. Business is getting better at a rapid rate, and there are pluses and minuses to the NAND cycle.”

Software RAID supplier Xinnor has a strategic partnership with European HPC integrator MEGWARE, which can use Xinnor’s xiRAID engine, designed to handle the high level of parallelism of NVMe SSDs. André Singer, CEO at MEGWARE, said: “We invested time in qualifying Xinnor’s xiRAID, as demand for faster storage has never been higher and we can satisfy it with a very elegant solution like xiRAID.” Customers interested in evaluating the system based on xiRAID can physically and remotely access MEGWARE’s demo lab in Germany.



A3 Communications, the storage PR specialist, has created a storage technology milestone infographic covering the last 20 years:

View the full size image here.