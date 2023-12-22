B&F Christmas crossword answers

Here are the answers to the Christmas crossword;

Notes on the answers which, except for 28 down, come from the B&F Glossary;

Across

1. Resilvering.

5. ILM – Information Lifecycle Management.

9. Disk drive.

10. AWS for Amazon Web Services.

11. PB standing for Petabyte with Peta standing for People in favor of Ethically Treating Animals.

12. RAID.

13. Snap as in snapshot.

14. YB standing for Yottabyte.

16. TiB short for Tebibyte.

17. Tebibyte.

19. Get, the opposite of Put.

20. HA short for High Availability.

21. Host Bus Adapter.

26. AFA standing for All-Flash Array.

27. Hudi – Apache Hudi (Hadoop Upserts Deletes and Incrementals).

29. VM as in Virtual Machine.

31. Kubernetes.

33. 3D.

34. S3 as in Amazon’s Simple Storage Service.

Down

1. Read Write Head as used in hard disk drives.

2. SaaS as in Software-as-a-Service.

3. B as in InfiniBand.

4. Gigabyte.

5. iSCSI as in Internet Small Computer Systems Interface.

6. Metadata.

7. IDE as in Integrated Drive Electronics.

8. S I Unit.

15. Bit.

18. Erasure.

22. SMART as in Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology which is used by disk drive or SSD controllers.

23. Blocks.

24. TSV as in Through Silicon Via.

25. M.2 which, with no dot, in M2.

28. Ion – this is not in the glossary.

30. CSI standing for Container Storage Interface.

32. Ei standing for Exbibyte or 1,024 pebibytes.