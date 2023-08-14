The challenges and opportunities for high-end storage

Interview Rob Young serves as a storage architect at Mainline Information Systems, a Florida-based company specializing in systems design, development, consultancy, and services. With a rich legacy in IBM mainframes and Power servers, Mainline has been progressively transitioning to hybrid cloud and embracing the DevOps paradigm in recent times.

In our discussion, we delved into topics surrounding both monolithic and distributed, scale-out storage systems to gain insights into Rob’s perspectives on the evolution of high-end storage. Young posits that the future of Fibre Channel may be constrained and anticipates that high-end arrays will integrate with the major three public cloud platforms. He provided a lot of interesting points of view, prompting us to present this interview in two parts. Herein is the first installment.

Rob Young

Blocks & Files: What characterizes a high-end block array as distinct from dual-controller-based arrays?

Rob Young: Scalability and reliability. High-end comes with more pluggable ports, more throughput. [With] reliability, the gap is closing as Intel kit is found in the high-end and lower-tier space and has gained more RAS (reliability, availability, serviceability) features over the years. High-end [has] N+2 on power supplies and other components that don’t make their way into lower end (physically not enough room for large power supplies in some cases) and Infinidat’s Infinibox is famously N+2 on all components, including Intel-based controller heads. IBM’s DS8000 series is Power-based with a great RAS track record.

But not to be overlooked is high-end history. After decades with a number of these high-end arrays in the field, the solid service procedures, and deep skilled personnel to troubleshoot and maintain enterprise arrays, is a huge advantage come crunch time. For example, I was at a site with a new storage solution, field personnel didn’t quite follow an unclear procedure and caused an outage – thankfully prior to go-live.

Blocks & Files: What architectural problems do high-end array makers face in today’s market?

Rob Young: Funny you ask that. I’ve had several recent conversations just about that topic. History blesses and history curses. The issue here is something that was innovative 20 years ago is no longer innovative. Incumbency allows high-end to soldier on meeting business needs. You risk bad business outcomes if moving away from enterprise storage that your organization is familiar with, on a switch-up that your tech team had little input to the decision.

I’ve personally seen that happen on several occasions. New CIO, new IT director, new vendors that introduce their solutions that is not what you have on the floor. There are years of process and tribal knowledge you just can’t come up with in short order. That problem has been somewhat ameliorated by newcomers. Their APIs are easier to work with, their GUI interfaces are a delight, simpler procedures, HTML5 vs Java, data migrations are much simpler with less legacy OS about, etc. Petabytes on the floor and migrating test/dev in a week or less.

There are designs that are trapped in time which offer little or painfully slow innovation, and feature additions that require change freezes while they are introduced. Contrast that to Qumulo which transparently changed data protection via bi-weekly code pushes. (A 2015 blog describes how they delivered erasure coding incrementally.) I pointed out one vendor will never get their high-end array with 10 million+ lines of code into the cloud. Why is that even a concern? Well, we should anticipate an RFP checkbox that will require on-prem and big-three cloud for the same array. At that point, the array vendor without like-for-like cloud offering is in a tight spot. That may be happening already; I personally haven’t seen it.

Blocks & Files: How well do scale-up and scale-out approaches respond to these problems?

Rob Young: A good contrast here is a Pure Storage/IBM/Dell/NetApp mid-range design versus a traditional high-end implementation. You could have multiple two-controller arrays scattered across a datacenter, which itself may have multiple incoming power feeds in different sections of the datacenter. You’ve greatly increased availability and implement accordingly to take advantage of the layout at the host/OS/application layers. The incremental scaling nature here has obvious advantages and single pane management to boot.

Regarding scale-out and perhaps one ring to rule them all? We’ve seen where vendors have moved file into traditional block (Pure is a recent example) and now we will see block make its way into traditional file. Qumulo/PowerStore/Pure/Netapp could be your single array for all things, but architecturally that doesn’t give you that warm feeling. For example, you don’t want your backups flowing into the same storage as your enterprise storage.

Not just ransomware but what about data corruption – rare but happens. There is a whole host of reasons you don’t want backups in the same storage as the enterprise data you are backing up. We’ve seen it.

That’s where our company comes in. Mainline has been in the business of solutioning for decades and would assist in sorting out all these design options based on budget. The good vendor partners are assisting in getting it right, not just selling something.

One closing thought here on scale-out. I believe we are headed for a seismic shift away from Fibre Channel in the next 3–5 years. Why? 100Gbit Ethernet port costs will become “cheap” and you will finally be able to combine network+storage like cloud providers. Currently with a separate storage network (most large shops have SAN/Fibre Channel) that traffic is not competing with general network traffic. Having two separate domains of storage traffic and network traffic has several advantages, but I think cheap 100Gbit will finally be the unifier.

An additional benefit is that deep traditional Fibre Channel SAN skills will no longer be an enterprise need, like they are today. It will take time, but protocols like NVMe will eventually go end-to-end.

Blocks & Files: Does memory caching (Infinidat-style) have generic appeal? Should it be a standard approach?

Rob Young: When we say, “memory caching,” we mean the unique story that Infinidat calls Neural Cache. It delivers a significant speed-up of I/O. At the end of the day, it is all about I/O. I penned a piece that details how they’ve accomplished this, and it is an astounding piece of engineering. They took Edward Fredkin’s (he recently passed in June at 88; what an amazing polymath he was!) prefix tree which Google implements as you type with hints for the next word.

Infindat uses this same method to track each 64K chunk of data via timestamps and from that can pre-fetch into memory the next-up series of I/O. This results in a hit rate from the controller memory north of 90 percent. The appeal is a no-brainer as everyone is trying to speed up end of day, month-end runs.

Those runs occasionally bend and now the hot breath of management is on your neck wondering when the re-run will complete. A myriad number of reasons we all want to go faster and faster. Brian Carmody (former Infinidat CTO – now at Volumez) humbly described how they were first to perform neural caching.

That statement had me scratching my head. You see there are several granted patents that encompass what Infinidat is doing for caching. Unless I’m missing the obvious, others won’t be doing what Infinidat is doing until the patents expire.

In the meantime, some technology is sneaking up on them. We are seeing much larger memories showing up in controller designs. I’d guess a pre-fetch of entire LUNs into memory to close the gap on memory cache I/O hits could be coming.

Infinidat’s classic (disk) array has a minuscule random read I/O challenge and for applications that seem to have a portion of random I/O, their SSA (all-flash) system eliminates that challenge. We read that Infinibox SSA small random I/O (DB transactional I/O) has a ceiling of 300μs (microseconds) and that number catches our attention. We see that Volumez describes their small I/O as 316μs latency (360μs including hitting the host), AWS with their Virtual Storage Controller showing 353μs small I/O reads to NVMe-oF R5b instances (same ephemeral backends it seems).

You will read about hero numbers from others, but details are sparse with no public breakdown on numbers. The point here is it appears Infinidat will be at the top of the latency pyramid and several others filling in at 300μs with direct attach via PCI (cloud/VSAN) NVMe SSD.

Will we see faster than 300μs end-to-end? Yes, maybe even lurking today. Perhaps when the next spin on SLC becomes cheaper (and more common, or next go-fast tech) we see modestly sized SLC solutions with max small I/O latency in the 50–80μs range (round trip). DSSD lives again! Finally, what does a memory read cache hit on small I/O look like end-to-end? Less than 50μs for most vendors and Infinidat has publicly shown real-world speeds less than 40μs.

Part two of this interview will be posted in a week’s time.