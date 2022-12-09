Storage news ticker – 9 December

An Arcserve survey found that 40% of UK-based respondents are not re-evaluating and updating disaster recovery plans and ransomware defence as the workforce moves to a remote work model and the increased use of mobile devices on the data perimeter. As cyber criminals focus their attacks more on remote workers, it is a business imperative that organisations regularly assess changes in IT and work environments and bolster ransomware defences and update disaster recovery plans accordingly.

…

Data protector and manager Cohesity has appointed James Blake as Field Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in EMEA). His role involves consulting on how organisations can bring the worlds of data security and management together and build a cyber resilience and recovery strategy orchestrated by a single data management platform.

…

GPU-powered SupremeRAID HW supplier GRAID and composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) systems vendor Liqid are linking up to focus on providing data protection along with I/O bottleneck elimination for customers deploying Liqid Honey Badger NVMe flash devices and CDI solutions. Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder of Liqid, said: “While the Honey Badger is already the world’s fastest SSD at 4M IOPS, when paired with SupremeRAID SR-1010 it delivers more than 5M IOPS with solid RAID 6 protection. SupremeRAID works brilliantly with the Honey Badger in both composed and non-composed deployments.”

…

High-end array supplier Infinidat has grown its business delivering enterprise storage systems to cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and managed hosting providers (MHPs) to 31% of its customer base. Infinidat says it’s enabling CSPs, MSPs and MHPs to compete effectively in a highly competitive marketplace that includes the world’s largest cloud providers and telcos.

…

Phison is heading for the moon with NASA. It said its 8TB M.2 2280 SSD solution has completed flight qualification tests required for Lonestar Data Holdings’ historic first lunar data center mission, gaining NASA Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6) certification. The SSD has been selected by Lonestar’s contractor and Phison’s partner, space logistics company Skycorp. NASA’s lunar mission is scheduled for the second half of 2023. Lonestar, which is launching a series of data centers to the lunar surface to provide off-site archival and edge processing services, is sending the first data center to the Moon as a payload on Intuitive Machines’ NOVA-C lander under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

…

Open-source in-memory database supplier Redis has changed its CEO. Orginal CEO and co-founder Ofer Bengal has moved to board chairman and incomer Rowan Trollope is the new CEO. This is part of a long-planned succession process and will be effective February 1, 2023. Trollope joins Redis from Five9 where he served as CEO for more than four years. Five9 provides cloud contact center software for the enterprise. Before that he was SVP and General Manager of Cisco’s Applications Group and previously Symantec. Trollope is also a mountaineer.

…

Object and file storage supplier Scality’s CMO, Paul Speciale, has issued predictions for 2023. He says:

Security will dominate IT buying criteria, including for data storage. Unstructured search gets smart with multi-cloud capabilities and rich feature sets. Malicious software supply chain attacks will slow open-source adoption. As recession concerns loom, green storage innovation will rise in importance. Tighter integration of managed cloud services and object storage will emerge.

We think the green issues will affect supplier’s development plans in 2023. Read Speciale’s blog here.

…

The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) has announced its 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Technical Council members as it celebrates 25 years in the storage industry focused on advancing storage and information technology. SNIA now has over 180 industry organizations, 2,500+ active members, and more than 50,000 IT end user and storage professionals around the world. The top level members are:-

Board of Directors Executive Committee:

Chair: Dr. J Metz, AMD

Vice Chair: Richelle Ahlvers, Intel Corporation

Secretary: Chris Lionetti, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Treasurer: Sue Amarin

Member: Scott Shadley, Solidigm Technology

Chair Emeritus: Wayne Adams, Industry Consultant

Board Members:

Peter Corbett, Dell Technologies

John Geldman, KIOXIA Corporation

Roger Hathorn, IBM

Jonathan Hinkle, Micron

Dave Landsman, Western Digital, Inc.

Chris Lueth, NetApp

David McIntyre, Samsung Corporation

Technical Council

Co-Chair: Mark Carlson, KIOXIA Corporation

Co-Chair: Bill Martin, Samsung Corporation

Technical Council Members:

Curtis Ballard, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Stephen Bates, Eideticom

Alan Bumgarner, Solidigm Technology

Anthony Constantine, Intel Corporation

Shyam Iyer, Dell Technologies

Glenn Jaquette, IBM

Fred Knight, NetApp

Dave Peterson, Broadcom, Inc.

Leah Schoeb, AMD

In 2023, SNIA will focus its technical work on the following areas:

Smart Data Accelerator Interface (SDXI)

Computational storage will continue with expansion of the Computational Storage API and the Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model toward new released versions

DNA data storage, through the DNA Data Storage Alliance Technology Affiliate

SNIA Swordfish will continue to develop enhancements

Continued work on the SNIA Emerald program and Storage Device Level Power Efficiency Measurement (SDLPEM) activities

…

Cloud storage provider Wasabi has had a funding top up. The $250 million Series D-round announced in September has had its $125 million equity component increased by $15 million with contributions from three parties: Azura, a fund controlled by SIS International holdings, and existing investors including Prosperity7 Ventures, and Aramco Ventures fund. Along with its existing debt facility, the company has now raised over $500 million to date, most recently on a $1.1 billion valuation. Wasabi has 40,000+ customers, 250+ global employees, 13 storage regions across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and 14,000 partners, including backup, disaster recovery, and surveillance companies. It said it is preparing for years of investment in EMEA.

…

VAST Data is being used by Plan B, a New Zealand-based business which manages data centers for medium to large commercial customers. Plan B is moving all of its customer data to VAST’s platform. The VAST kit is also being used for backups and restore performance in the event of an attack or outage. VAST claims Plan B’s customers can retrieve archived data in seconds as opposed to days with legacy platforms.