Frozen in time: Gartner Magic quadrant for primary storage

The latest Gartner MQ for Primary Storage is pretty much the same as a year ago, which was pretty much the same as the year before that, and with little or no change in the leaders box.

The “Magic Quadrant” is a 2D space defined by axes labelled “Ability To Execute” and “Completeness of Vision”, and split into four squares tagged “Visionaries” and “Niche Players” at the bottom, and “Challengers” and “Leaders” at the top. The best placed vendors are in the top right Leaders box and with a balance between execution ability and vision completion. The nearer they are to the top right corner of that box the better.

Here is the latest quadrant diagram from Gartner’s report:

Most vendors, eight of them, are in the Leaders box, led by Pure Storage, the same as last year, with the relative positions of all of them similar to last year’s MQ. They will have had to develop their products to retain their status, but will be able to cite continued Gartner leadership status as evidence of their credibility.

Pure Storage: “This marks the ninth consecutive year of recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Pure Storage. This is also the third consecutive year that Pure Storage has been positioned highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, which we believe validates our leadership across the enterprise storage industry.”

Infinidat: “This is marking the 5th consecutive year that Gartner has recognized Infinidat in enterprise storage, including four years in the Primary Storage Magic Quadrant and one year in the Magic Quadrant for general-Purpose Disk Arrays.”

Hitachi Vantara: “announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the fourth consecutive year based on Gartner evaluation of the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) product portfolio.”

There are three challengers, again the same as last year: Lenovo, DDN and China’s Inspur. Fujitsu is alone in the Niche Players’ quadrant, Zadara having moved sideways slightly across into the Visionaries area.

No vendors have been added to, or dropped from, this year’s MQ compared to last year.

Here are previous Gartner MQs from 2021 and 2020 which show supplier presence stability in the Leaders quadrant.

As a cautionary note Gartner says Fujitsu has discontinued investment in new primary storage product development and sales of stand-alone arrays outside of the EMEA region.

We wondered why VAST Data wasn’t included in this MQ. CMO Jeff Denworth told us: “There is indeed some rationale for this, but Gartner has indicated that they would rather see us in the file and object magic quadrant.”

You can download your own full copy of the MQ from Infinidat’s website.