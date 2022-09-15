Infinidat gets kudos for block array ransomware protection

Infinidat has been named by analyst GigaOm as the top ransomware-protecting block storage array supplier.

The “GigaOm Sonar Report for Block-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection” looks at a number of enterprise block storage suppliers and provides a forward-looking analysis of their products in the ransomware technology sector. GigaOm says it assesses each vendor on its innovation and architecture approach, while determining where each solution sits in terms of enabling rapid time to value (Feature Play) versus delivering a complex and robust system (Platform Play).

Infinidat CMO Eroc Herzog said: “Being recognized as the industry leader for combating ransomware not only gives us enormous forward momentum as a solution provider of cyber storage resilience and modern data protection, but it also gives us a seat at the table to talk to large enterprises and service providers about what we can do to eliminate the threat of ransomware for them.”

The Infinidat InfiniBox arrays use memory caching technology to deliver fast read and write IOs from either disk or all-flash configurations (SSA product). It has InfiniSafe cyber recovery technology embedded in these systems and its InfiniGuard data protection array. Infinidat has a cyber storage guarantee for recovery on primary storage – the InfiniSafe Cyber Storage guarantee.

The Sonar report summarises its results in a diagram:

This chart plots the current position of each vendor against feature play, platform play, and innovation radial axes across a field of two concentric semicircles, with suppliers (and their products) set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. The forward-looking progress of vendors is depicted by blue arrows that show the expected direction of movement over 12 to 18 months. Faster-moving vendors have black arrows.

There are three groups of vendors. On the left and in the Feature Play area we see HPE and DDN in the outer Challengers semicircle.

There are three suppliers clustered on or near the innovation axis; Pure Storage in the Leaders section, with Nutanix and StorONE in the Challengers area.

The third and larger group are in the Platform Play area; Infinidat is the sole leader here. Dell and Hitachi Vantara are challengers moving into the Leaders area while IBM and NetApp are staying in the Challengers area.

You can download a full copy of the GigaOm report here and read more about each vendor and their offerings as well as check out the scoring criteria and values.