SaaS startup Revyz aims to protect Jira Cloud

Startup Revyz has come out of stealth mode with a Backup and Restore service for Jira Cloud that’s available in the Atlassian marketplace.

Atlassian provides products and services for software developers and project teams and has 242,623 customers in over 190 countries, and 10 million monthly active users. Its main product is Jira, a project tracking tool. Atlassian’s market capitalization is $36.34 billion – this is a huge company. Backing up Jira Cloud is certainly a niche in the data protection market, but it is a large niche.

Reviz was founded by two ex-Druva execs, CEO Vish Reddy and CTO Sanket Parlikar, and is funded by Atlassian Ventures and Druva.

Reddy told Blocks & Files: “Revyz addresses a major gap in SaaS data protection enabling customers to plug gaps in their shared responsibility model, data security and cloud compliance. We see this to be a huge opportunity as more Atlassian customers migrate to the cloud.

“The idea for Revyz was born out of personal experiences that Sanket and I had in helping agile teams protect their SaaS data. There is a fundamental mis-understanding of the ‘Shared Security Responsibilities‘ that users of SaaS solutions have which has led to a number of situations where teams have lost valuable data.

“As a first step towards addressing the problem, we have built the industry’s first Atlassian Native Backup and Restore solution for Jira Cloud.”

The protection of data created by and used within a SaaS application is typically the responsibility of the user and not the service provider. Atlassian, for example, suffered an outage in April which caused user data loss. If Jira customers had used Revyz to protect their data, they may have been in a better position.

Atlassian security white paper can be accessed here

The Revyz Backup and Restore application is administered natively within Jira. It provides automated backups and on-demand granular data recovery, with secured offsite backups hosted in Amazon Web Services, protecting against ransomware, user errors like accidental deletions, insider threats, migration issues or other security incidents.

Steven Huang, Director of Information Technology at active travel company Backroads, said: “With Revyz Backup and Restore, we have been able to instantly recover Jira issues and attachments that were accidentally deleted.”

The service features include:

Automatic backup of issues, attachments, screens, workflows and more, every 24 hours

Unlimited backups with up to 250GB in attachments

1-year data retention

Ability to select projects for backup

Unlimited restores of data including attachments

Free data exports in JSON/CSV formats

Quick restore of recently deleted/modified issues

Offsite backups isolated from Atlassian cloud and data available on-demand

Backups hosted on secure, compliant, and highly available AWS Cloud

Atlassian native authentication and authorization controls

Data encrypted at rest and in transit using industry standard protocols – TLS 1.2 and AES256

SOC2 Type 2 audit in progress

Dedicated SaaS data protection offers are becoming the norm. Odaseva and OwnBackup look after Salesforce users, with OwnBackup also protecting ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics.

Jaspreet Singh, Druva CEO and founder, said: “Jira has become a critical tool to businesses, yet an accidental deletion or malicious attack can put the work of entire teams at risk. We look forward to working with Revyz as it addresses a critical need with a one of a kind solution for thousands of Jira users around the world.”

Jira admins and decision makers can start a 30-day free trial and procure the service directly from the Atlassian Marketplace with a couple of clicks. Find out more information here, including lots of dashboard screenshots.