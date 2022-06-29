Storage news ticker – June 29

Arcserve’s annual independent global research study on experiences and attitudes of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) around data protection and recovery show that ransomware attacks continue to impact organizations worldwide with high costs, but they are still largely unprepared. With 50 percent of respondents targeted with ransomware attacks, the research indicates the critical need for companies to take a new approach to data resilience that fortifies disaster recovery strategies, backup systems, and immutable storage solutions to prevent the loss of mission-critical data.

Cloudian has partnered with Vertica, a Micro Focus business, providing organizations with a public cloud-like data warehousing solution, on-premises, for managing their AI/ML and other analytics workloads securely behind their firewall. Vertica’s separation of compute and storage scaling of its underlying analytical database allows customers to use Cloudian’s HyperStore native S3-compatible object storage as a single location to store all their data. As a result, users can capitalize on HyperStore’s many benefits, including exabyte-level scalability, military-grade security, and cost savings of up to 70 percent compared to public cloud and traditional storage alternatives.

Kalray has announced the combination of its DPU processor-based acceleration card K200-LP with newly acquired software-defined storage and data management solutions provider pixitmedia, a division of Arcapix Holdings, dedicated to the media and entertainment markets. The launch of this joint product comes just months after Kalray’s acquisition of Arcapix and the new product will be showcased at Flash Memory Summit (USA) in August.

Object First, the first object storage backup appliance purpose-built for Veeam, has announced its official company launch. Created by Veeam co-founders Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov, Object First helps midsize enterprises protect their backups. It is claimed to be:

Ransomware-proof: Effortless out-of-the-box immutability eliminates the risk of ransomware infiltrating backup data, while a factory-hardened operating system assures data integrity.

Simple: Object First can be racked, stacked, and installed in just 15 minutes – not hours or days. Users can scale performance and capacity by simply adding a node. No security expertise is required.

Powerful: With ingest speeds exceeding 4.0 gigabytes per second, Object First supercharges Instant Recovery, enabling users to run failed workloads directly from backup within minutes.

Affordable: Offering an unbeatable price-performance ratio, Object First eliminates the need to sacrifice recoverability and availability to meet budget constraints.

David Bennett has joined as CEO. He served as CEO at Axcient and CRO at Webroot prior to joining Object First. The Object First beta is available now, with GA coming later this year through its channel partner ecosystem.

Pliops and global IT services provider phoenixNAP have announced a partnership that delivers on-demand cloud services. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) will now include instances with the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) to substantially boost performance, reliability, and scalability for data and storage-intensive workloads. The card delivers 500 Xeon Cores equivalent performance and it’s the first time a CSP has developed and offered an accelerated cloud service using Pliops PCIe add-in card XDP. The Pliops-powered instance on BMC brings immediate value to a diverse set of SSD-based applications without having to make any software changes. It is ideal for a variety of use cases, including RDBMS, NoSQL, analytics and big data, ML, fintech, adtech, HPC, and more.

Scale-out file services supplier Qumulo has been named HPE’s Global Storage Partner of the Year 2022. The recognition is given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.

Object and file storage supplier Scality has said that its ARTESCA lightweight, cloud-native object storage software is now officially supported on VMware vSphere/ESXi virtualisation environments. This provides production-level ARTESCA virtual machine support for vSphere users, with functionality equal to that on physical servers, along with additional deployment flexibility.

On June 29, Showa Denko K.K. and SK Incorporated concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start cooperative work to produce high-purity gases, which are used in semiconductor production processes, in North America. The US government is attempting to strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry. As a result, large manufacturers are increasing their capital investment in the US, and the demand for semiconductor materials is growing. The supply-demand balance of high-purity gases for wiring processes in the US has been tightening. Therefore, many manufacturers in the US want to secure a stable supply of high-purity gases.

BeeGFS developer ThinkParQ has expanded into Latin America with local partner Versatus HPC. Versatus HPC is the Brazilian pioneer in the field of HPC, providing turnkey and ready-to-use HPC solutions to their network of customers across a broad spectrum of industries. Integrating the BeeGFS parallel file system into their product line enables them to deliver an even higher performing turnkey solution to their customers, along with delivering first and second level support by locally trained and certified BeeGFS system engineers.

Virtana, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, has achieved AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status. Achieving this validates that Virtana is helping enterprise customers successfully migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

WANdisco, whose software replicates live data, has signed its biggest ever follow-on contract. The customer is a large global telco for IoT data movement to migrate the smart meter data it collects from an on-premise Hadoop cluster to multiple cloud providers (Azure and AWS). The contract is worth $11.6 million, with half paid in advance. Revenue will be recognized as the customer moves its data. It is its third successive deal with this telco in a three-month period after the initial Commit-to-Consume agreement worth $1.5 million, signed on 23 March, and the follow-on order for $1.2 million announced on 31 March. The cumulative total from this customer is $14.3 million and demonstrates the scale opportunity of the Commit-to-Consume model.

Weebit Nano has taped out (released to manufacturing) demonstration chips integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module to SkyWater Technology’s foundry. This is the first tape-out of Weebit’s ReRAM technology to a production fab and is a major milestone toward commercialization. The technology will be available on SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS process, which is ideal for applications such as analog, power management, automotive, IoT, and medical. SkyWater customers can now use the highly integrated demo chip as the final platform for testing and prototyping ahead of volume production. Weebit’s embedded ReRAM module includes a 256Kb ReRAM array, control logic, decoders, IOs (Input/Output communication elements), and error correcting code (ECC). The demo chip comprises a full subsystem for embedded applications, including the Weebit ReRAM module, a RISC-V microcontroller (MCU), system interfaces, memories, and peripherals.