Storage news ticker – June 23

Data protection and security business Acronis has sponsored another sporting team: Scotland’s Hibernian FC. Acronis will become become Hibernian FC’s Principal Cyber Protection Partner. It will be supported by the expertise of Dunedin IT, which will deliver Acronis cyber protection solutions to improve data storage and access. Dunedin IT will have its logo printed on the lower back of the men’s first team home, away, and third kits for the start of the 2022/2023 season. An Acronis #TeamUp initiative is open to all service providers looking for innovative ways to grow their business with Acronis and tap into “the exciting world of sports marketing.”

Data catalog and intelligence startup Alation, founded in 2012, has received a strategic investment from HPE’s venture capital arm, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder. The amount is secret. Alation enables enterprises to operationalize their data assets, which leads to improved data understanding and operational efficiency. The partnership between Alation and HPE will enable enterprise CIOs to drive comprehensive governance of their assets and manage, catalog, and utilize data to deliver increased value to customers. Read a blog to find out more. Alation will exhibit at HPE’s Discover conference from June 28–30 in Las Vegas.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Axiom Space announced the successful deployment of an AWS Snowcone SSD device in space in Axiom’s Ax-1 mission. This small, rugged edge computing device helped astronauts analyze data from research experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS). This technology demonstration marked the first time that AWS has remotely operated a Snowcone on the ISS, and it showed it is possible to analyze data at a new edge location: Space. The AWS Snowcone SSD weighs less than five pounds and is smaller than a standard-sized tissue box. The device proved durable enough to provide AWS compute, storage, and networking capabilities on board the ISS, fully disconnected from any ground facilities.

AWS Snowcone device in the ISS.

Long term, AWS anticipates that future space missions will incorporate advanced cloud-based technology to support on-orbit research needs. Ax-1 is one of several private space missions Axiom Space has planned to the ISS as it builds the world’s first commercial space station. See The Register‘s coverage here.

Tecton acts as a central source of truth for machine learning (ML) features, and automatically orchestrates, manages and maintains the data pipelines that generate ML features. It has announced a partnership with data lakehouse supplier Databricks to help organizations build and automate their ML feature pipelines from prototype to production. Tecton is integrated with the Databricks Lakehouse Platform so data teams can use Tecton to build production-ready ML features on Databricks in minutes. A blog has more information.

Hitachi America is using the SaaS-based Druva’s Data Resiliency Cloud to recover from PC breakdown. If a PC breaks down, Druva enables Hitachi America to migrate data to a new device and gives it the the ability to wipe data remotely on lost or stolen devices and recover entire devices. Hitachi America’s legal custodians can also store data by date range and file type, preserve data across endpoints, and identify legal hold data across users and devices. A case study has more details.

High-end enterprise array supplier Infinidat will roll out a global version of its partner portal in July, rebuilt from the ground up to train and equip solution providers worldwide to sell Infinidat’s platforms. It also announced it has integrated its STaaS offering into Arrow Electronics’s ArrowSphere in North America. Eric Herzog, Infinidat CMO, said: “We’re streamlining and simplifying the partner experience to boost channel participation and success.”

lakeFS, an open source, git-like version control interface that delivers resilience and manageability to object-storage based data lakes, is launching lakeFS Cloud – a fully managed SaaS version of its open source technology. It enables the fast creation of predefined workflows essential for managing surging amounts of data – including assuring data reliability – within every enterprise. lakeFS is for users who prefer a fully managed service instead of managing the lakeFS infrastructure themselves on their data lakes and is available in the AWS marketplace. A blog says more.

Micron is sampling the world’s highest capacity microSD card – the i400 – to customers at an unprecedented density of 1.5 terabytes, designed with the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND. The Register covered the story.

Micron’s mis-labelled 1.5TB i400 microSD card.

Micron has not said if the i400 uses TLC or QLC NAND. We have asked.

128GB 176-layer 3D NAND die – 69.96mm2 in size. Micron stacks 12 of these into the i400 1.5TB microSD card.

Data protection supplier N-able has added a Standby Image feature as part of the company’s recently launched Cove Data Protection and anti-ransomware offering. It says this makes it easy to create, manage, and report on virtual server images in the partner’s location of choice, ready for fast and flexible disaster recovery, without an expensive proprietary appliance. With the addition of Standby Image, Cove creates a safe replica of each backup, ready for fast on-demand recovery in a secondary location, thus combining a cost-effective, cloud-first architecture with comprehensive DRaaS.

Nvidia is co-founding a Linux Foundation project to democratize DPU innovation, becoming a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) project. Nvidia also announced it’s opening the APIs to the NVvidia DOCA libraries in support of open networking solutions. An Nvidia blog says the OPI project aims to create a community-driven, standards-based, open ecosystem for accelerating networking and other datacenter infrastructure tasks using DPUs. Developers will be able to create a common programming layer to support DOCA open drivers and libraries with DPU acceleration.

Nvidia OPI graphic.

Founding members of OPI include Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, Nvidia and Red Hat. OPI will help establish and nurture an open and creative software ecosystem for DPU and IPU-based infrastructures. The OPI Project seeks to help define the architecture and frameworks for the DPU and IPU software stacks that can be applied to any vendor’s hardware offerings. The OPI Project also aims to foster a rich open source application ecosystem, leveraging existing open source projects such as DPDK, SPDK, OvS, P4, etc., as appropriate. For more info, see The Register‘s coverage.

Alex Jones.

Kubernetes cloud-native persistent storage supplier Ondat has added Alex Jones to its advisory board. He serves as Kubernetes engineering director at Canonical, contributes to the CNCF TAG App Delivery as Tech Lead, and has more than a decade in engineering leadership roles at Microsoft, JPMorgan, American Express and British Sky Broadcasting. Alex Chircop, founder and CEO of Ondat, said: “Alex brings us an extraordinary combination of technical depth and market savvy.” Jones joins recent additions to the advisory board Lisa-Marie Namphy and Cheryl Hung.

Multi-cloud data manager and file sharer Panzura appointed two new members to its board of directors: Julie Parrish, chief marketing officer at Corelight, and Stephen Singh, experienced global vice president of M&A, ITO Strategy, Planning and Implementation at Zscalar. Panzura, led by a female CEO, now has three female and four male directors, furthering its proactive gender equality initiatives.

Edge hyper-converged infrastructure supplier Scale Computing is partnering cloud storage supplier Wasabi, which offers a low-cost cloud storage target as a data retention and archival target for Scale Computing’s HCI platform.

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) – a supplier of media production workflows, off-prem and on-prem storage servers, and remote cloud solutions for professional media teams – announced a corporate relationship with Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns FC. The agreement leverages the high-performance EVO shared storage server and its included EVO Suite of software tools to accelerate video production workflow for Portland’s professional soccer teams. EVO enables multi-user collaboration for professional video production. Every EVO shared storage solution comes with the included EVO Suite – a collection of media asset management, automations, remote editing, and cloud workflow tools.

The Toshiba board is analyzing eight takeover bids, says Reuters, valuing the company at up to $22 billion, with selected potential investors given due diligence opportunities to examine Toshiba’s books after its June 28 shareholders meeting. Bidders could include KKR & Co, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Baring Private Equity Asia, Brookfield Asset Management, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management and CVC Capital Partners plus Japan Investment Corp., Japan Industrial Partners and Polaris Capital Group.

Enterprise and heritage data protection supplier Veritas is partnering Kyndryl, which styes itself the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. Kyndryl has chosen Veritas’s data management portfolio to extend its framework of protection and cyber resilience to its enterprise customers as a fully managed service – “Protection and Cyber Resiliency, Powered by Veritas.” This includes:

Security assurance services – security, strategy & risk management, offensive security testing, and compliance management;

Zero trust services – identity & access management, endpoint security, network security, application & workload security, data protection & privacy, and analytics, automation & orchestration;

Security operations and response – advanced threat detection, incident response and forensics;

Incident recovery services – cyber incident recovery, managed backup services, hybrid platform recovery and datacenter design & facilities.

More information here.