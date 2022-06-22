Object and file-storing Scality battling climate change

File storage software supplier Scality has planted more than 14,000 trees in France and the US via a collaboration with Reforest’Actio, as it continues efforts first revealed in October 2020 to help address climate change.

Over a 30-year period, these trees should store more than 2,130 tons of carbon dioxide, as well as increase biodiversity and generate oxygen. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that having the right policies and technology in place to enable changes now could result in a 40-70 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Jérôme Lecat.

Jérôme Lecat, Scality CEO, said in a statement: “The impact of climate change on our environment is everyone’s problem. We have one Earth, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect it.”

”Corporations have a bigger carbon footprint and a larger opportunity to make an impact. At Scality, we’re committed to doing our part to help combat climate change, and we’re actively working on next steps to decrease our emissions, including continuing our partnership with Reforest’Action.”

Scality is among more than 300 European companies pledging to carry out a complete carbon assessment by the end of 2022. As part of this process, Scality is working with its partners to decrease emissions — including identifying where the use of energy-intensive services can be reduced, where practices can be made more sustainable, and educating and engaging employees in these efforts.

The file storage software supplier has purchased 600 carbon credits, representing 50 percent of one year of emissions. These carbon credits help finance certified-carbon projects

Katia Prassoloff, customer impact manager at Reforest’Action, said: “Since 2010, we’ve focused on raising awareness about forest protection and the need for biodiversity. Working with partners like Scality, we’ve been able to plant or regenerate almost 20 million trees in 40 countries — with many more planned.”

That will help counter the loss of trees in the Amazon rainforest but is still a metaphorical drop in the ocean as 7,900 square kilometres (3,100 sq mi) of rain forest was lost just in Brazil between August 2017 and July 2018, according to the Guardian newspaper.