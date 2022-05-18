Storage news ticker – May 18

Cloud and backup storage service provider Backblaze has announced an improved channel program. It will drive joint marketing activities, provide co-branded collateral, and establish market development funds to drive demand. Any technology that supports S3-compatible storage can be paired with B2 Cloud Storage so channel partners can sell the systems their customers prefer paired with Backblaze B2. There’s more info in a Backblaze blog.

Data protector Catalogic has extended its cloud-native backup-as-a-service platform CloudCasa to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) in addition to AWS’s EKS. It is partnering with Clastix, which sells Capsule software to help users build multi-tenant architectures on Kubernetes. CloudCasa now allows AKS users to register their Azure accounts and automatically discover their AKS clusters, centralize backup policy management across Azure regions and Azure accounts, and reduce the time taken to recover AKS clusters and their data. It also enables role-based access control (RBAC) for enterprises and self-service backup and recoveries for developers, support for multi-tenant clusters with native Capsule integration, and support for Longhorn volumes.

Object storage provider Cloudian has been recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. It’s the the only vendor in this market that has received this recognition for three straight years. As of April 22, it had an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 and a total of 189 reviews to date.

Manu Heirbaut

Data migrator and mapper Datadobi has hired Manu Heirbaut as VP of engineering. He takes over the role from Datadobi chief architect and co-founder Kim Marivoet, allowing Marivoet to focus on architecting future products of unstructured data management that Datadobi believes enterprises urgently need. Prior to joining the company, Heirbaut worked at companies including Inventive Designers, Telenet, and Sungard. Most recently, Heirbaut served as the director of engineering at Unifiedpost Group. In 2022, Datadobi reached the milestone of having over 1,000+ enterprise customers.

Diodes has announced its PCIe 3.0 packet switch IC, the PI7C9X3G1632GP, with flexible multi-port and lane width. The basic architecture of the PI7C9X3G1632GP consists of two tiles that each feature eight ports and 16 lanes, which enables it to support 32 lanes of SERDES in configuration options that span from two ports all the way up to 16. To address a diverse range of potential applications, such as port fan-out and connection to multiple hosts, different port types can be assigned. These include upstream, downstream, and cross-domain end-point (CDEP) ports. Multiple DMA channels are embedded into the PI7C9X3G1632GP to enable more efficient data communication between the host/hosts and connected endpoints. The low packet forwarding latency exhibited (<150ns typical) means that high performance data transmissions can be achieved. Integration of a PCIe 3.0 clock buffer helps reduce the overall bill-of-materials costs and simplifies the implementation process.

Huawei has introduced a OneStorage system at the Innovative Data Infrastructure (IDI) Forum 2022 in Munich. It has a OneFramework set of APIs, a OneEngine automated data lifecycle management and intelligent operation and management (O&M) facility, and OnePool. This is a converged set of resource pools (for hot, warm, and cold data) based on relevant Service Level Agreements (SLAs), covering high-performance core charging, large-capacity video, and regulation-compliant data backup and archiving applications. Automatic orchestration allows resources to be provisioned within minutes.

The OneStorage concept includes data infrastructure products for diverse application scenarios, including the new OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage series, new-gen OceanStor Hybrid Flash Storage series, OceanProtect Backup Storage series, and OceanStor Pacific Mass Data Storage series. For telcos the OneStorage system reduces bill run time from three hours to just about one hour, a 67 percent increase, or so said Huawei.

Veeam’s Kasten has announced its K10 V5.0 Kubernetes data management platform focused on delivering a risk management strategy, streamlined CI/CD pipelines and with ecosystem features that optimize and de-risk Kubernetes environments, including against ransomware. It has platform hardening, including KMS integration with AWS KMS and HashiCorp Vault, Kubernetes-native RBAC objects exposed in UI dashboards, ransomware attack detection with AWS S3 or S3-compatible storage supporting S3 Object Lock, data protection policy guardrails, and support for Veeam-hardened Linux repositories with immutability helping ransomware protection. The Register has more details here.

Percona, which supplies open-source database software and services, has launched Percona Platform, which brings its expertise with databases including MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB together alongside services, management, and automated insights into a single product. Percona Platform helps users monitor, manage, secure, and optimize their database instances across any infrastructure. It has a new range of Advisors – automated insights that ensure user databases are performing at their best, including security management, configuration, and performance improvements.

External storage array supplier StorONE has said its S1:Backup solution has qualified as a Veeam Ready-Repository solution. S1:Backup has implemented a flash-first tier to lower recovery point and time objectives while using hard disk drives to deliver the lowest possible total cost of ownership. StorONE and Seagate will be presenting the S1:Backup for Veeam solution at VeeamON, both #S1.

Synology has launched DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.1, with more data protection and system management capabilities. It introduces file aggregation portals and adds SMB DFS capability to enable administrators to link together multiple Synology systems. With Synology High Availability clusters, users can now view and manage drives on both systems from a single instance of Storage Manager for easier maintenance and management. DSM flash caching can speed up multiple storage volumes at the same time. Active Backup for Business introduces complete, bare-metal-level backups of the entire system to accelerate recovery time objectives (RTO) in the event of a total site failure. DSM 7.1 will have a rolling release in the US and Canada throughout May but can be downloaded early at Synology’s Download Center.

Cloud-native data protector Trilio has announced a technical preview of a new “Continuous Restore” capability that is being showcased to the cloud-native community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe. Continuous Restore, says Trillo, offers faster levels of replication, restoration and migration of data and metadata from any storage or cloud platform to another, claiming dramatic improvements in recovery times for cloud-native applications. It will enable users to continuously stage data at multiple and heterogeneous clouds. This means that applications – regardless of where they reside – will be able to tap into that data and be brought online in seconds, achieving exceptional levels of Recovery Time Objectives (RTO). The capability will be introduced as part of the TrilioVault for Kubernetes cloud-native data protection and management platform.