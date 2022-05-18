IDC says Veeam is at top of data protection market with Dell

Veeam has opened its VeeamON 2022 conference in Las Vegas by telling attendees that it’s in joint first place in the data protection market with Dell.

IDC publishes a Semiannual Software Tracker: Data Replication & Protection report which details the top five companies in the data replication and protection market.

CEO Anand Eswaran said in a statement: “While we’ve all made the most of virtual experiences over the past couple of years, there is no substitute for real-life engagement. At VeeamON 2022, we are not only sharing our vision for the future of data protection, but also celebrating the fact that Veeam is now the tied #1 data protection vendor in the market and that we have delivered 25 percent ARR growth Year-over-Year (YoY) for Q1’22.”

A table in IDC’s report lists the five vendors with the highest revenues and Veeam reproduced it:

IDC shows Dell as having higher revenues than any other supplier, at $665.46 million, in the second half of 2021 but it declares a statistical tie with any other vendor which has a 0.5 percent or less difference in revenues. Thus Veeam, with its $647.17 million is given joint first place with Dell.

Encouragingly for Veeam it experienced a 14.8 percent year-on-year revenue growth rate whereas Dell revenues shrank by 10.9 percent year-on-year to get to its $665.46 million. If these trends continue then Veeam will be top dog in the first half of 2021.

The other suppliers, in order, are Veritas in third place with revenues growing just 0.5 per cent to $541.47 million, IBM with $472.77 million, down 3 percent on the year, and Commvault in fifth place growing 2.1 percent to $346.8 million.

Revenues for the market as a whole grew by 3.7 percent, meaning that Veritas and Commvault’s growth lagged the average growth rate.

Veeam said it is #1 in EMEA and LATAM, #3 in APJ by market share, and had the fastest growing YoY revenues among the top five companies in all three regions.