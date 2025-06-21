Cohesity dives deeper into MongoDB

Cohesity is getting closer to MongoDB by providing more advanced performance and control capabilities for backup and recovery of MongoDB databases.

Cyber resilience supplier Cohesity says it’s among the first data protection software providers to deliver MongoDB workload protection through the MongoDB Third Party Backup Ops Manager API with its DataProtect offering. Rubrik also supports this API.

Document database supplier MongoDB produces one of the top five NoSQL databases and has a massive user community. It is a publicly owned business that earned revenues of $2 billion in fiscal 2025 and competes against traditional relational database heavyweights like Oracle and IBM. MongoDB sells both an on-premises version of its database and a cloud version, called Atlas, which is sold through the AWS, Azure, and GCP clouds.

Vasu Murthy

Vasu Murthy, Cohesity SVP and chief product officer, stated: “With ransomware attacks now commonplace, cyber resilience is a strategic priority for all organizations. This is particularly true of large enterprises, which have a very low tolerance for risk. Downtime for any reason can mean millions of dollars and massive reputational damage. As trusted providers for many of the world’s largest companies, Cohesity and MongoDB are working together to strengthen our customers’ ability to bounce back fast.”

Cohesity said its DataProtect-MongoDB integration, now generally available, features:

Parallel data streams to enable billions of objects to be processed instantaneously.

Cohesity’s backups get customers’ MongoDB databases back online 4x faster than traditional methods.

A scale-out architecture providing petabyte-sized support on a single platform. Customers can reduce their data footprint with global, variable-length deduplication and compression.

Immutable write once, read many (WORM) storage, data encryption in flight and at rest, continuous data protection, secure SSL authentication, and a multi-layer defense posture based on Zero Trust security principles.

Business continuity and redundancy with protection of replica sets and sharded clusters with flexible secondary, primary, or fixed preferred backup nodes – enabling continuous availability and failover readiness. Customers can achieve stricter SLAs (both RPOs and RTOs) and eliminate data loss in high-velocity environments.

Support for sharded and Replica Set deployments.

Application-consistent backups across complex MongoDB deployments through tightly integrated snapshot orchestration.

Disaster recovery with restoration of MongoDB clusters in-place or to new environments following failures or ransomware events.

Safe evaluation of performance enhancements or upgrades on alternate hardware with no production downtime.

Seamless refreshment of development environments using out-of-place recovery from clean, consistent MongoDB backups.

A Cohesity blog says the integrated DataProtect-MongoDB offering “is designed for enterprises with large-scale, mission-critical MongoDB environments – think global banks, financial services firms, and Fortune 500 companies.”

It “auto-discovers MongoDB Ops Manager (OM) objects, enabling a frictionless and intuitive user experience. It also fully supports OM instances running in High Availability (HA) mode and with SSL encryption – ensuring secure, resilient protection for even the most demanding environments.”

Benjamin Cefalo

MongoDB’s SVP of Product Management, Benjamin Cefalo, said: “As the leading document database for modern applications, MongoDB empowers organizations to build, scale, and innovate faster. Our collaboration with Cohesity reinforces that mission by helping customers protect their data with robust, enterprise-grade resilience – without compromising the agility and performance developers expect from our platform.”