Pure Storage to make Portworx a Kubernetes/Ops offering

Pure Storage revealed at Kubecon how it is developing the Portworx storage platform into a general Kubernetes operations facility.

Portworx began life at Pure by providing storage and protection to Kubernetes-managed containerized applications. It has expanded greatly, and Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is generally available as part of a Portworx Data Service supporting many different databases. There is also an updated Portworx Enterprise Kubernetes data management product, and a Portworx Backup-as-a-Service is generally available on AWS.

Murli Thirumale, VP and GM of Pure’s Cloud Native Business Unit, said: “With today’s announcements we are providing our customers with a comprehensive Kubernetes suite of solutions that help them accelerate data services, run Kubernetes apps in production, and protect apps and data anywhere with a few clicks.”

All this makes us think of Portworx as becoming a Kubernetes operations (K8S/Ops) platform, far more than just basic storage and backup.

Portworx product portfolio

Portworx Data Services is pitched as providing easy, single-click deployment and protection of databases such as Cassandra, Kafka, PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, Redis, and Zookeeper using the OneAPI to operate the databases and a Manage One Solution facility for support. More databases and other data services are coming, Pure Storage said.

These data services are supplied with consumption-based pricing, either pay-as-you-go or pre-purchased hours.

Through Portworx Enterprise, K8s users can order storage with specified capacity, performance, resiliency, security and access, and protection levels. Portworx Enterprise has been updated and now offers:

Multi-tenant platform-as-a-service with application I/O control: users can control IOPS and bandwidth resources per app/tenant, and scale platform as-a-service environments

5G/edge with IPv6: K8S apps can be deployed in a 5G/edge environment, with end-to-end IPv6 support and access to edge storage

Lift and shift of legacy applications with Kubernetes virtualization providing end-to-end support for KubeVirt and Openshift virtualization in Kubernetes managed platforms

Unified storage overlay with Object Store Service with file, block, and object store services

PX-Fast provides a hot data tier backed up with high performance storage meaning a high IOPS and low latency backend storage infrastructure, including NVMe

An early access program for Portworx Backup as-a-Service (BaaS) on AWS was announced in February. It delivers PX-Backup functionality as a service. This Backup-as-a-Service on AWS includes auto discovery of AWS EKS clusters, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), and multi-tenancy.

The next generation of Portworx Enterprise will be available globally during the second half of 2022. Customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Portworx Backup-as-a-Service on the Portworx website.