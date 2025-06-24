HPE touts Nvidia-powered AI factories at Discover 2025

AI is everywhere at HPE Discover 2025 with Nvidia-fueled AI factories taking top billing, Alletra storage products playing their part at the bottom of its AI product stack, and a Commvault-Zerto deal to protect data.

The Alletra Storage MP X10000 object storage array, based on ProLiant server controller nodes and with a disaggregated shared everything (DASE) architecture, will support Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) with built-in MCP servers.

HPE president and CEO Antonio Neri said: “Generative, agentic, and physical AI have the potential to transform global productivity and create lasting societal change, but AI is only as good as the infrastructure and data behind it.”

The company says that “integrating MCP with the X10000’s built-in data intelligence accelerates data pipelines and enables AI factories, applications, and agents to process and act on intelligent unstructured data.” In its view, the MP X10000 will offer agentic AI-powered storage with MCP.

It explains: “By connecting GreenLake Intelligence with the X10000 through MCP servers, HPE can enable developers and admins to orchestrate data management and operations through GreenLake Copilot or natural-language interfaces. Additionally, connecting the built-in data intelligence layer of X10000 with internal and external AI agents ensures AI workflows are fed with unstructured data and metadata-based intelligence.”

The X10000 now supports the Nvidia AI Data Platform reference design and “has an SDK to streamline unstructured data pipelines for ingestion, inferencing, training and continuous learning.” Nvidia says this data platform reference design, which features Blackwell GPUs, BlueField-3 DPUs, Spectrum-X networking, and its AI Enterprise software “integrates enterprise storage with Nvidia-accelerated computing to power AI agents with near-real-time business insights.”

An Nvidia blog said back in May: “Nvidia-Certified Storage partners DDN, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, NetApp, Nutanix, Pure Storage, VAST Data and WEKA are introducing products and solutions built on the Nvidia AI Data Platform, which includes NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and software.”

The Commvault-Zerto deal builds on an existing GreenLake cloud partnership with Commvault’s cloud offering (Metallic) by having Commvault integrate Zerto’s continuous data protection and disaster recovery software into its cloud and offering it to Commvault Cloud customers to protect virtualized on-premises and cloud workloads. They get near-zero recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) to provide better protection against data outages.

Fidelma Russo

Fidelma Russo, EVP and GM Hybrid Cloud and CTO at HPE, stated: “Our combined innovations set a new standard for data resilience, helping customers navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said: “At a time when data is more valuable and vulnerable than ever, our collaboration is empowering customers to keep their business continuous by advancing their resilience and protection of hybrid workloads.”

The two companies say they are also “introducing enhanced integration between the HPE storage and data protection and Commvault Cloud portfolios to safeguard sensitive data, protect against ransomware, and ensure seamless recovery from disruptions.” This has three aspects:

Resilience: The combination of Alletra Storage MP B10000 (unified file and block storage) with built-in ransomware detection and snapshot immutability, HPE Cyber Resilience Vault with air-gapped protection, and Commvault Cloud AI-enhanced anomaly detection and threat scanning provides unmatched resilience and peace of mind.

Fast, Clean Recovery: The integration of Alletra Storage MP X10000 featuring data protection accelerator nodes with Commvault Cloud enables enterprises to return to operation safely and rapidly after an incident. It brings together blazing fast storage, typical 20-to-1 data reduction, and the broadest protection across hybrid cloud workloads.

Geographic Protection: Commvault Cloud seamlessly orchestrates simultaneous snapshots and local backups for two synchronously replicated Alletra Storage MP B10000 arrays, located in different geographical regions. This streamlines data protection workflows and delivers “unparalleled recoverability for critical enterprise data.

There is no delivery timescale for these three items yet. Commvault and HPE’s partnership includes integrations with HPE StoreOnce backup appliances and tape storage systems “for highly cost-effective, long-term data retention, as well as advanced image-based protection for virtualized environments through HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software.”

HPE’s Morpheus Enterprise Software provides a unified control plane for its AI factories and has a Veeam data protection integration.

Alletra block storage has been ported to the AWS and Azure clouds and is delivered and managed via the GreenLake cloud. The Alletra B10000 and X10000 systems share the same hardware.

Digital Realty, a cloud and carrier-neutral datacenter, colocation and interconnection provider, is standardizing on the HPE Private Cloud Business Edition for its operations across more than 300 datacenters on six continents. This includes the Morpheus VM Essentials Software and the Alletra Storage MP B10000. HPE and World Wide Technology (WWT) will collaborate to support deployment across Digital Realty’s global footprint.

A new HPE CloudOps Software suite brings together OpsRamp, Morpheus Enterprise software, and Zerto software. Available standalone or as part of the suite, these provide automation, orchestration, governance, data mobility, data protection, and cyber resiliency across multivendor, multicloud, multi-workload infrastructure.

An HPE blog discusses “the Incredible Momentum of HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000.” Read more about the Alletra MP B10000 here.

Alletra Storage MP X10000 with MCP support is planned for the second half of 2025.

Bootnote

Veeam and HPE announced a combination of Veeam Data Platform, HPE Morpheus Software and Zerto Software, with increased joint go-to-market investment, to provide;

Veeam delivery of image-based backup for Morpheus VM Essentials Software in the near term. Whether running HPE Private Cloud solutions or standalone servers with Veeam and VM Essentials, customers can take advantage of seamless, unified multi-hypervisor protection and VM mobility, as well as up to 90 percent reduction in VM license costs.

Protection for containerized and cloud-native workloads with Veeam Kasten providing backup and recovery for containerized and cloud-native workloads.

HPE and Veeam also announced a “Data Resilience by Design” joint framework that includes HPE cybersecurity and cyber resilience transformation and readiness services.