Don’t let downtime lead to your downfall

Modernize your data protection strategy with fast object storage to experience up to 6x faster restores and 20x lower TCO

Dealing with threats to your data brings anxiety and urgency. The true test of disaster recovery lies in fast, efficient data restoration. High-performance object storage solutions deliver rapid backups along with rapid and reliable recovery, minimizing downtime and safeguarding operations. These next-generation systems empower businesses to withstand outages and advanced cyber threats with confidence and continuity.

Why fast restores matter

Data fuels modern business success. Seamless data access is critical for applications, cloud workloads, and AI-driven innovation. As data volumes grow to petabyte scales, fast restores are essential for business continuity. Legacy disaster recovery systems often fail to meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs), leaving organizations vulnerable to costly service outages and interruptions.

Ransomware attacks also have the potential to severely compromise critical systems. Data unavailability poses severe risks, particularly with respect to regulatory non-compliance in industries like healthcare and finance. Prolonged downtime damages productivity, revenue, trust, and reputation. Investing in fast, reliable restores ensures resilience and safeguards long-term business continuity.

The ultimate solution for today’s data protection demands

Fast object storage offers a scalable, high-performance solution for modern data restoration and protection needs. Evolving beyond its “cheap-and-deep” origins, object storage now leverages flash drives to support demanding workloads like AI, advanced analytics, and modern data protection. These systems handle simultaneous workloads efficiently while ensuring robust security, data durability, and swift data restoration.

With native S3 protocol support, object storage integrates seamlessly with existing systems and cloud services, providing a scalable private or hybrid cloud solution that supports innovation without increasing IT infrastructure complexity.

Unlocking the power of fast object storage

Fast object storage delivers tangible benefits aligning with the performance and recovery needs of modern enterprises. First and foremost, it enables organizations to scale at the speed of their growth, ensuring that data management systems can effortlessly expand in lockstep with business demands.

Rapid data restores are another standout benefit, allowing businesses to use the high-performance system attributes to meet aggressive SLAs and RTOs with ease. By reducing the impact on system resources during data restoration, fast object storage ensures that core operations remain unaffected, preserving productivity and customer satisfaction.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 data protection solution

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 redefines enterprise storage and resilience for unstructured data with its software-defined, scale-out architecture. Developed from the ground up to handle data-intensive workloads such as data lakes, digital repositories, and rapid recovery scenarios, it combines high-performance object storage, exabyte-scale capacity, data intelligence services for AI workloads, and intuitive cloud operational management.

Based on a flexible and scalable containerized architecture and just a three-node minimum configuration, the X10000’s NVMe drives and 100Gb Ethernet networking deliver exceptional all-flash linear performance for low-latency backups and restores with as little as a single S3 bucket per application workload instead of multiple buckets.

With its disaggregated multi-protocol design, the X10000 offers seamless scale from terabytes to exabytes on the same hardware, eliminating traditional scalability barriers while enhancing operational efficiency. It allows performance and capacity to scale independently, ensuring that organizations can grow without downtime or configuration changes to connected clients, and without expensive over-provisioning. This ensures high availability and consistent performance for large-scale workloads or mission-critical applications.

Building on innovations first introduced in HPE Nimble Storage, Triple+ Erasure Coding and Cascade Multistage Checksums deliver extreme resiliency and data integrity. With a focus on future performance enhancement, HPE’s strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate remote data memory access (RDMA) support into the X10000 is poised to deliver a significant boost to object workload performance. You can manage this solution with ease via an intuitive experience powered by the renowned HPE GreenLake cloud.

A high-level overview of data protection use cases with HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000

At the heart of its data protection capabilities is the seamless integration of backup and recovery solutions from trusted partners like Commvault, Veritas (Cohesity), and Veeam. This robust ecosystem ensures enterprise-grade data protection across a wide range of workloads, whether you’re managing structured databases or demanding performance-intensive unstructured applications. When used as a repository for direct S3 or RMAN-based backups, the X10000 delivers a host of compelling advantages:

Reduced downtime: Rapid restores based on virtual synthetic full backups.

Accelerated backup performance: All-flash performance to expedite fragmented reads and backup processes.

Swift database restores: Faster recovery for high-capacity workloads.

Scalable long-term storage: Linear performance at scale and exceptional data durability.

High-speed data restores as well as optimized storage efficiency become a reality with an integrated solution. The data protection accelerator node for the X10000 harnesses the power of HPE Catalyst and all-flash technologies to deliver linear performance. By incorporating automatic cloud tiering, it ensures secure, long-term data retention. The result? Accelerated backups, minimized infrastructure stress, enhanced resilience and recovery built on 3-2-1 data protection best practices, and a more cost-effective solution for enterprise data protection. Key benefits include:

Accelerated backup and restore performance: A single node delivers up to 3x faster backups and 6x faster restores, with performance doubling or tripling when two or three nodes are added.

Unmatched storage efficiency: Up to 95% capacity reduction thanks to industry-leading source-side 20:1 deduplication, which means a 10PB purchase could provide up to a remarkable 200PB of effective capacity.

Enhanced security and compliance: Source-side, inline encryption for in-flight and at-rest data, and immutability to safeguard against ransomware threats.

Efficient replication: HPE Cloud Bank Storage replicates data to another location or the cloud for added redundancy and cost-efficiency.

Minimized resource demands: Reduce backup time, storage capacity needs, and bandwidth requirements.

Rapid recovery requires immediate action

Your workforce and your customers demand rapid access to data, minimized interruptions, and business continuity. Backups alone are no longer enough to ensure data resilience, and rapid data recovery is not just a technical capability; it’s a critical business enabler.

Adopting a modern backup solution that prioritizes fast, reliable data restores is essential to mitigating the risks associated with data loss or downtime. Acting now to enhance your recovery capabilities is an investment in resilience and business stability. It positions your organization to thrive in the face of uncertainty.

