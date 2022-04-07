Storage news ticker – April 7

Object storage supplier Cloudian said Rabobank, a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company, has deployed Cloudian object storage and its S3 Object Lock capability as part of its multi-layered protection solution against ransomware attacks. This is in conjunction with Veeam backup software. Rabobank stores in excess of 10.5PB of backup data from its European entities, a figure growing 25 percent annually.

Atempo has a partnership deal with Seagate for its Miria migration SW to be used to migrate hundreds of terabytes of data, even petabytes, to a Seagate Lyve Cloud datacenter using Lyve Mobile physical media. Data is copied to the Lyve Dryve Mobile Array. It is physically transported to the destination datacenter and Miria used to move it to the target system there. Billions of files can be moved in this way, enabling organizations to migrate up to several petabytes of data in a few days.

ATTO Technology has launched its new ExpressNVM S48F Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapter, built on the NVMe interface specification, for OEMs and system builders. They can connect up to eight NVMe drives per card. They have 4 x 8 internal Slim SAS Connectors, x16 PCIe 4.0 host bus interface, and support all major operating systems via inbox hardware drivers with enhanced management driver support for Windows and Linux. They support multiple NVMe drive types M.2, U.2, U.3 EDSFF.

CData Software has achieved the Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation. CData provides real-time connectivity solutions that ingest live data from more than 250 applications, systems, and data sources directly into BigQuery for analytics, reporting, and other business. Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process: run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation.

Commvault has announced the merging of its APJ and EMEA organizations into one led by Marco Fanizzi, who has been promoted to SVP and GM of Commvault International from his previous role heading up the EMEA region. The new international region will include more than 150 national markets. All regions will continue to be represented directly by regional management as before. Fanizzi has significantly expanded the business since his appointment as EMEA leader two years ago.

Data streamer Confluent has created a new strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft. The partnership will help organizations migrate data to Microsoft Azure faster and build real-time projects, the pair claim. They say it will add greater investments across technology integrations, solution development, and go-to-market activities. Confluent and Microsoft are building tighter integrations, extending Confluent’s managed cloud connectors across Azure services, and supporting customers’ business-level initiatives. The companies aim to reduce the operational burden of managing data streams in Azure and speed up real-time application development in the cloud.

Ctera has signed a global agreement with Seagate Technology for its cloud data services software to be available with Seagate’s Lyve Cloud storage-as-a-service offering. This utilizes Seagate storage arrays located in Equinix datacenters along with software that uses this storage. Ctera sees this collaboration with Seagate as a major milestone in delivering a simple cost-effective, highly scalable, reliable, and secure cloud storage offering. It worked closely with Seagate to officially certify its Enterprise File Services Platform on Seagate’s cloud.

Organizations continue to be vulnerable to ransomware attacks due to a lack of preparation and inadequate knowledge, or so said a new survey of IT and security executives by Pulse and Delphix. The survey shows 91 percent of executives report that their organizations were attacked by at least one ransomware variant in the past year. While 86 percent of those same executives report some downtime for their businesses after a ransomware attack, most said experiencing downtime lasted for two to nine days or more.

Lightbits, a software-defined NVMe/TCP array provider, has appointed Charla Bunton-Johnson as VP of Global Alliances and Channel. She was channel chief at Weka and is a channel veteran with more than two decades of experience with channels, alliances, and OEMs such as Telos, Nvidia, Symantec, and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. A key focus will be the collaboration with Intel with reference to Xeon Scalable processors, Optane Persistent memory (PMem), and Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters.

Lightbits announced the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is available on VMware Marketplace, a one-stop shop for VMware validated and certified ecosystem solutions that enable customers to discover, try, purchase, and deploy directly to VMware environments. The Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is certified with VMware vSphere 7 Update 3.

Video and unstructured data manager Quantum has announced the availability of the MyQuantum service delivery platform, a secure online portal for Quantum customers that provides single sign-on (SSO) access. Customers can now manage their support cases, search the Quantum knowledge base and documentation, download software, and monitor their Quantum assets using Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) AIOps software – all from a single entry point. MyQuantum is the most recent enhancement to Quantum’s expanded services portfolio as the company continues its transformation to a software and as-a-Service company and business model.

MyQuantum screenshot

Storage Made Easy’s SMBStream product can now be launched directly from the AWS Marketplace. SMBStream provides high-performance, secure access to file servers in the cloud, in datacenters, and between geographically distributed offices across the world. Unlike using a VPN, users and applications have speedy access to the file data they need in real-time, and the solution scales as more users are added. Launching SMBStream from the AWS Marketplace makes it easy to consolidate file servers into the cloud, to include remote storage in cloud workloads and to integrate distributed file storage into the Enterprise File Fabric platform.

SME SMBStream diagram

Talend, a data integration and management supplier, has acquired Gamma Soft, a change data capture (CDC) business. This is intended to help customers streamline cloud migrations, and support analytics use cases across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Headquartered in Paris, France, Gamma Soft helps companies continuously track and replicate changed data in real time from a source, such as data warehouses, data lakes, and other databases, to a destination without requiring the entire dataset to be extracted.

More WANdisco wins: it has signed a contract worth $213k with a world-leading personal computer vendor for its LiveData Migrator (LDM) to migrate a subset of data from its existing Hadoop environment to cloud-native systems that can be run in the public cloud. The current opportunity is to migrate 1.35PB of data and this figure will grow over time. Secondly WANdisco has agreed to a pre-pay license deal with Oracle worth $150k. This pre-pay deal is an initial rollout across a couple of Oracle customers. There is a significant further opportunity for WANdisco to support larger scale data migrations across thousands of existing Oracle customers. Oracle will purchase licenses directly from WANdisco for migration projects using LDM.

Weebit Nano says demonstration chips integrating its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module have successfully completed their functional testing phase, a key step towards delivering a commercial product. These are the first available System-on-Chips (SoCs) embedding the Weebit ReRAM array inside its memory module. Potential customers can now use the demo chips to test Weebit’s ReRAM technology ahead of commercial orders and volume production.