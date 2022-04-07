NetApp grabs Instaclustr data-layer-as-a-service startup

NetApp has bought Instaclustr for an undisclosed sum and plans to fold the business into its CloudOps portfolio.

Instaclustr operates open-source databases in the cloud and says it has curated the most scalable and popular open-source technologies, delivered via SaaS.

NetApp CEO George Kurian said: “The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp’s established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimization with Instaclustr’s fully-managed database and data pipeline services to give customers a Cloud Operations platform that provides the best and most optimized foundation for their applications in the public clouds and on premises.”

NetApp’s CloudOPs portfolio was built through acquisition, and includes Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, and Filament, the latter being bought in February.

Instaclustr

Instaclustr was launched in 2013 by SVP Engineering, Adam Zegelin, CTO Ben Bromhead, COO Doug Stuart, and CEO Peter Lilley. It has taken in $22 million in funding, including a September 2014 seed round for $2 million, followed by a November 2016 $7 million A-round, and a $15 million private equity round in August 2018.

Instaclustr founders

The company supplies an integrated data platform of open-source technologies such as Apache Cassandra, Kafka, Spark, Zookeeper, Redis and Elasticsearch. In 2019 it said it had created an event stream anomaly detection application capable of processing and vetting real-time events at a massive scale – 19 billion events per day – by leveraging open-source Apache Cassandra and Kafka and Kubernetes container orchestration.

German company Credativ, an open-source consulting business, was acquired by Instaclustr in March 2021, at which point Instaclustr had passed the 500 customer count. It provids expertise and support for PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, and Debian, and assisted customers in data stack migration, automation, and cost optimization.

Instaclustr graphic

Lilley said: “Instaclustr’s growth has been driven by the fact that companies want to leverage open-source databases, pipelines, and workflow applications without overwhelming themselves with the complexity and cost of managing and operating them. We are excited for organizations building applications for their multi-cloud and hybrid cloud reality to benefit directly from Instaclustr’s data PaaS solutions along with NetApp and Spot by NetApp’s infrastructure solutions, while minimizing operations burdens.”

Co-founder Ben Bromhead said: “From a technology and product perspective, NetApp’s powerful infrastructure solutions pair perfectly with Instaclustr’s data-layer-as-a-service solutions and services.”