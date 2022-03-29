Storage news ticker – March 29

Cisco’s HyperFlex hyperconverged system is embracing disaggregated storage. A HyperFlex iSCSI feature can provide storage outside of the HyperFlex cluster. This makes it equivalent to HPE Nimble’s DHCI design. It’s said to be suitable for Windows failover clustering, Oracle database and Oracle RAC, and Microsoft Exchange. The HyperFlex iSCSI feature is available from Cisco HyperFlex HX Data Platform Release 4.5 and higher.

…

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform is now certified with Red Hat OpenShift for Aerospike Kubernetes Operator 2.0 and enables OpenShift customers to deploy Aerospike in a familiar and standardized environment. Google Cloud Platform customers will have access to the Aerospike Cloud Managed Service to manage and maintain their Aerospike Real-time Data Platform.

…

MLOps provider Iguazio says Latin America airlines group LATAM has selected its MLOps platform for a large scale, cross-company AI project. The use cases include optimizing and safeguarding the company’s frequent flyer program from fraud, improving pilot training through better understanding of the factors that create un-stabilized approaches to landing, and intelligent route planning to reduce CO2 emissions. LATAM works extensively with GCP, utilizing tools like Google Big Query, Google Cloud Storage and Google Workload Identity. Iguazio is fully compatible with GCP and has a strong partnership with Google. LATAM is planning to deploy its AI products on GCP using Iguazio.

…

Hyperscale data analytics storage provider Ocient has announced a partnership with Basis Technologies for its next-generation campaign forecasting, inventory analysis, and bid shading solution. With the implementation of Ocient, Basis Technologies says it was able to consolidate 10 workloads on a single cluster, decreasing time to query from 24 hours to minutes or less, and reduce system costs by 30 percent. Basis has 30 billion auction records, over 100 billion rows in the system, and over 5 trillion data points in some columns in its NoSQL database.

…

Kubernetes-native data platform provider Ondat is teaming up with SUSE to deliver management of digital authentication credentials (secrets management) in Kubernetes to protect access to sensitive data for SunnyVision, a data center infrastructure service provider. With SUSE Rancher and built-in Trousseau, SunnyVision can now use the native Kubernetes way to store and access secrets by plugging into Hashicorp Vault using the Kubernetes KMS provider framework. No additional changes or new skills are required.

…

Pure Storage has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which provides visibility into the company’s current metrics and sets commitments for the future. As part of this ESG report, Pure conducted a product life cycle assessment (LCA) of its portfolio, specifically the FlashArray products, which found that Pure customers achieve up to 80 percent reduction in direct carbon usage by data systems compared to competitive products. Pure said it is committing to several goals to reduce its own carbon footprint, making progress against Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, focused both on company operations and the use phase of Pure products:

50 percent intensity reduction in market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per employee from FY20 to FY30

Achieve net zero market-based Scope 1 and 2 emissions by FY40

66 percent intensity reduction in use of sold products from Scope 3 emissions per effective petabyte shipped from FY20 to FY30

Read the report here.

…

In-memory computing supplier ScaleOut Software has announced support for Redis clients in ScaleOut StateServer Version 5.11 as a community preview. Redis users can use the company’s flagship distributed caching product to connect to a cluster of ScaleOut servers and execute Redis commands. Unlike open-source Redis, ScaleOut StateServer implements fully consistent updates to stored data. In addition, ScaleOut StateServer’s native APIs run alongside Redis commands and incorporate advanced features, such as data-parallel computing, streaming analytics, and coherent, wide-area data replication that are not available on open source Redis clusters.

…

SingleStore has hired Shireesh Thota as senior veep for engineering. Thota will lead the company’s engineering efforts and oversee the design and development of the SingleStore DB product. Yatharth Gupta will head up product management and design as veep of products and growth. Both Thota and Gupta will report directly to CEO Raj Verma. Thota previously ran the engineering ops for Cosmos DB and Postgres Hyperscale (Citus) services at Microsoft, where he worked in multiple roles for more than 15 years.

…

Snowflake today revealed an extension of its relationship with Amazon Web Services intended to improve demand forecasting and delivery for the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. The partnership means that retail brands and CPGs can process, analyse and syndicate data from a multitude of sources through Snowflake’s integrated platform, without the delays of traditional methods which require copying and moving data, Snowflake says. Customers will also have access to new data from third-party data providers within Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud.

…

ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 rolls out

Taipei-based TEAMGROUP has released its ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory, which runs at the all-new ultra-high clock speed of 4,800MHz – is up to 50 percent higher than DDR4’s maximum of 3,200MHz. It comes in both single and dual-channel kits. The ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 Standard Memory is a good choice for laptop users looking for a large performance upgrade without hassle, or so TEAMGROUP says.