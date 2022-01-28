Storage news – January 27

…

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has conditionally approved AMD‘s acquisition of Xilinx. It has conditions such as that AMD/Xilinx work with and support local Chinese partners, and ensure that Xilinx development methods are compatible with Arm-based processors. AMD hopes and expects the deal to close this quarter.

…

Data streaming platform supplier Confluent announced a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Confluent and AWS have committed to joint go-to-market initiatives to help organisations accelerate their cloud adoption journey with real-time data. Confluent claims the deepened relationship with AWS will help organisations power their AWS services with real-time data to unlock rich customer experiences and improve backend operations.

…

Rambus announced the availability of its PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 Controller which delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second and supports OPAM signalling. It has an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks. The controller supports fixed-sized FLITs, implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness, and the internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on maximum link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput.

…

Tony Craythorne.

Toshiba America Electronic Components (TAEC) announced a nearline HDD shipment record of 2.89 million units for the December 2021 quarter. This reflected year over year growth of 80 per cent and topped the previous best quarter by four per cent set earlier in the year. Nearline Exabytes in the quarter grew sequentially to 33.81 and was up over 94 per cent from a year ago.

…

Zadara, which supplies storage systems as a managed service, has appointed Tony Craythorne as its chief revenue officer. The prior VP global sales Dani Naor becomes SVP business development. Craythorne was the CEO of Bamboo Systems from Aug 2019 to Dec 2021. Before that he was SVP worldwide sales for Komprise. And DSVP worldwide sales at Nexsan before that. Craythorne joins Zadara to lead worldwide sales, drive the adoption of the company’s Federated Edge program, grow its channel partnerships, and expand Zadara’s edge cloud solutions to the enterprise.

…