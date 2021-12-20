Storage news ticker – December 21

…

Clumio announced the general availability (GA) of Clumio Protect for Amazon S3, its backup as a service (BaaS) offering that provides protection against ransomware, simplified compliance reporting, and a low recovery time objective (RTO), while reducing the cost to protect data in Amazon S3. Since the announcement of its early access (EA) program in September, Clumio says it has successfully performed thousands of backups for EA customers.

…

CodeNotary has a useful website resource discussing the Apache Log4j vulnerability. It says CodeNotary Cloud gives you the tools needed to create, track and query your software including the SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials).

…

Data I/O Corp, a global provider of advanced data and security deployment systems for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, has said that Dr Cheemin Bo-Linn will be joining its board. Dr Bo-Linn is the CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator, for industry sectors including automotive, electronics, consumer, and medical sectors with integrated security.

…

HPE said NTT Business Solutions, part of NTT WEST Group, a Japanese network and system integrator, has selected the GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver its “Regional Revitalization Cloud” and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan.

…

IBM Spectrum Scale container native storage access v5.1.2.1 is now generally available. What’s new?

Direct storage attachment on x86 and Power servers

Ability to upgrade IBM Spectrum Scale container native from 5.1.1.4 to 5.1.2.1

Automatic quorum selection is Kubernetes topology aware

IBM Spectrum Scale Container Storage Interface Driver 2.4.0

Official documentation – https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/scalecontainernative?topic=spectrum-scale-container-native-storage-access-5121

GitHub – https://github.com/IBM/ibm-spectrum-scale-container-native

IBM Spectrum Scale CSI Driver v2.4.0 is now generally available. What’s new:

Upgraded CSI spec from v1.1.0 to v1.3.0

Support for RedHat OpenShift v4.9

Volume expansion for expanding dynamically provisioned volume

Volume cloning to duplicate an existing persistent volume at a particular point-in-time

Upgraded Kubernetes sidecar container images

Official documentation –

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/spectrum-scale-csi?topic=spectrum-scale-container-storage-interface-driver-240

https://www.ibm.com/docs/en/spectrum-scale-csi?topic=spectrum-scale-container-storage-interface-driver-240 GitHub – https://github.com/IBM/ibm-spectrum-scale-csi/tree/v2.4.0



…

LucidLink, whose FileSpaces software presents public cloud object storage as a local filer, is partnering AVIWEST, a provider of live video contribution systems. The two will offer to offer an easy-to-use cloud video production and delivery system. By using this , which includes LucidLink Filespaces and AVIWEST’s bonded cellular setup, broadcasters can capture camera feeds, deliver data to the cloud, and gain global access to the same file, with real-time collaboration from anywhere.

….

Consultant Mark Webb of MKW Ventures contributed a cutting assessment of the info provided by Floadia about its 7-bit NAND cell, saying the data provided in the announcement wasn’t sufficient. He told us the idea was something “many people looked at 20-30 years ago. Multiple gate, SONOS, etc.. lots of papers back then…. Macronix did some real nice work in this area.”



After taking a critical look, he detailed some questions he had about the information the firm provided:

The cross section [graphic] is something lined up with 130nm or higher. [It should be something] more like 250nm. Did they test one bit on retention? A couple bits? 10 years at 150°C is tough. Then someone hinted it is for OTP…. WORM. There are many technologies that are better at this …. Fuse/antifuse and ReRAM can work well as OTP Why have 7bits per cell at a cell size 10x bigger than planar technologies from 5 year ago? It’s not clear whether anyone made one working cell.



Finally, Webb added that he believed this would not be “useful for SSD or cellphone,” claiming he had “10 better ways to get similar results on embedded.” He went on to pronounce it: “A very vague announcement.”

…

Global IT services provider phoenixNAP announced a collaboration with MemVerge, which supplies Big Memory. The collaboration involves running MemVerge’s Memory Machine on phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud and so providing an infrastructure solution for Big Memory workloads. Bare Metal Cloud can be deployed in minutes and managed using its API, CLI, and Infrastructure as Code integrations. It comes with 15 TB of free bandwidth (5 TB in Singapore) and flexible bandwidth packages. The platform also provides access to S3-compatible object storage, phoenixNAP’s global DDoS-protected network, and strategic global locations.

…

Oracle is buying electronic health records (EHR) vendor Cerner Corp for $28.3 billion in an all-cash transaction, and Oracle’s largest ever acquisition. The deal will strengthen Oracle’s presence in the large and strategic healthcare market. William Blair analyst Jason Ader points out that “Oracle is acquiring a slow-growth, lower-margin business at a time when management has been touting top- and bottom-line acceleration. In sum, given that the deal does not address our longer-term structural concerns for Oracle (e.g., steady share loss in database market, playing catch-up in public cloud) and, in fact, injects new risks to the investment thesis.” There’s more about the deal in The Register.

…

Pure Storage tells us that the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker came out this month and it shows that external storage is accelerating and continuing the turnaround that started in Q2. Pure experienced a good Q3 on a global basis; it claimed it had the highest YoY growth rate across every major region compared to the other major global storage providers.

Pure grew 26 per cent in a global external storage market that just grew 7 per cent.

In EMEA Pure grew 10x faster than the market, 21 per cent in a market that only grew just 2.1 per cent

In APJ Pure grew 3.5x the market, 53.5 per cent in a market that grew 15.3 per cent

In Latin America Pure grew 80.9 per cent in a market that grew just 0.92 per cent

In North America Pure grew 24.2 per cent in a market that grew just 3.6 per cent

…

RAIDIX has been granted patent number US 20200371942A1, a method for performing read-ahead operations in the data storage systems. It says read-ahead is a caching technology that analyses the workload and predicts which fragment of data will be requested in the future. Then, for overall system acceleration, the data is cached on a faster RAM or SSD. RAIDIX engineers have developed a new approach to operating data intervals and it’s implemented in RAIDIX products for software-defined storage solutions. RAIDIX says it brings better data accessibility to businesses depending on huge volumes of critical data (media production, video surveillance, data centres).

…

SingleStore announced it has been recognised (as a niche player) for the first time by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS). Amazon led the rankings, closely followed by Microsoft with Oracle in third place and Google fourth.

MariaDB also announced its SkySQL was named for the first time in this MQ, as a niche player.

…

Teradata announced that Vantage, its multi-cloud data platform, ranked highest in all analytical use cases with the top scores in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, issued December 14, 2021. Teradata was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS), issued this month.

…

SANBlaze Technology announced the availability of the industry’s first platform to support NVMe over PCIe Gen5 validation and compliance testing. The SBExpress-RM5 platform is a 16-bay enterprise-class NVMe test appliance supporting hot-plug and PCIe speeds from Gen1 to Gen5.

The system features a unique modular “riser” design that enables user-configurable variable slot support, as well as field-upgradable support for all Gen5 connector form factors, including U.2, M.2, EDSFF, and the new E3/EDSFF form factor. It provides test capabilities for development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams, and includes the company’s Certified by SANBlaze (SBCert) compliance test suite.

SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5

…

The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) has moved its SM (Storage Management) Lab from an SNIA Tech Centre in Colorado Springs to a data centre co-lo elsewhere in Colorado. The program has provided an environment for over 15 years to support and coordinate vendors’ development efforts to deliver SMI-S compliant products to market, and is now tailored for SNIA Swordfish. The new facility is said to be highly secure and efficient and enables a focus on lab use rather than lab management. It is helping partner organisations DMTF Redfish Forum and SNIA’s CMSI by providing a shared space to accommodate their needs.

…

WANdisco, the live data replication supplier, announced a significant contract win through its IBM channel; IBM has secured a $3.3m three-year license contract with a large North American multinational investment bank for the use of LiveData Migrator. The initial use case will be for on-premises data replication with further use cases for cloud migration providing opportunities to expand the relationship. WANdisco’s revenue share will be 50 per cent of the license under its OEM agreement with IBM. WANdisco now expects FY21 revenues to be meaningfully ahead of current market estimates.

…

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers is telling his subscribers that “the HDD industry appears to be poised to achieve 10 per cent+ y/y revenue growth in 2021 — representing the first y/y growth in HDD industry revenue since 2012; vs. HDD industry revenue declining at a 4-5 per cent CAGR over the past 10- and 5-year periods. … we think overall nearline HDD capacity shipments can sustain a 30-40 per cent y/y growth trend in 2022.”

…