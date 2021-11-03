Storage news ticker – November 3

…

Colin Gallagher.

Colin Gallagher has joined WekaIO from being VP product marketing at Hitachi Vantara for two and a half years. He came to Hitachi V via Pure Storage and Dell EMC, according to LinkedIn. His Weka role is unspecified as yet but all will no doubt become clear. Weka has Bob Murphy in place as product marketing director and he only joined this year, coming from Panasas. Barbara Murphy is Weka’s VP of marketing. Possibly …

Veeam announced its Q3 2021 results, with a 28 per cent increase in global Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) year-over-year (YoY) for the quarter, and a 31 per cent increase in ARR within EMEA. The most recent IDC Semi-Annual Software Tracker for Data Replication & Protection rated Veeam as having the fastest revenue growth YoY — 25.3 per cent — within the industry. Veeam cloud-native data protection reported more than 350 per cent growth YoY in Q3 ’21. Veeam‘s single platform saw 268 per cent bookings growth YoY in transactions of more than $1 million.

Real-time analytics company Rockset unveiled new integrations with leading reverse ETL platforms — Census, Hightouch and Omnata — to bring real-time operational analytics to popular SaaS applications and extend the modern data stack. Combined, these three companies have nearly $100 million in VC funding from the likes of Sequoia, Greylock and Anderson Horowitz, accentuating the prominence of real-time analytics and reverse ETL as trends in the industry. Rockset says it is doing for real-time analytics what Snowflake did for batch.

Microsoft has upgraded its Azure Stack HCI software to v21H2. It includes GPU enablement for AI and machine learning, soft kernel reboot, thin provisioning, and dynamic CPU capability. There are management upgrades as well: multi-cluster monitoring, manage virtual machines from the Azure portal, and managed guest operating system inside virtual machines. It is Arc-enabled and includes a server core offering baseline protection against present and future security threats.

The three Dell EMC hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) systems — VxRail, PowerFlex and Azure Stack HCI — have been upgraded to use the latest-generation PowerEdge servers with Gen-3 Xeon CPUs. Dell says they have up to 36 per cent more cores than the previous generation, 20 per cent more memory bandwidth with Intel Optane Memory, and significant cost savings versus traditional DRAM. Dell says lifecycle management capabilities are built directly in the HCI software behind VxRail (VxRail HCI Systems Software), PowerFlex (PowerFlex Manager) and Azure Stack HCI (OpenMange Integration with Windows Admin Center). The newest release of VxRail HCI Systems Software has its LCM capabilities aligned with larger VMware ecosystem updates like NXT and Tanzu in a single upgrade cycle. The VxRail HCI System Software conducts regular security and compliance checks and automated reporting to simplify the compliance audit process.

Pure has announced Chief Revenue Officer Dominick Delfino is leaving the company to become Nutanix’ CRO. Pure’s VP of Americas Sales, Dan Fitzsimons becomes its new CRO. Delfino only spent a year at Pure, joining in November 2020 from VMware. The company said his contributions included improving rigour and excellence in go-to-market operations. Nutanix CRO Chris Kadderas went in October, after just seven months in post. Delfino’s hire has taken place very quickly indeed. Pure will announce its third fiscal 2022 quarter’s results on November 23. It t expects the Q3 results to meet or exceed guidance provided for the quarter; revenues around $530 million. In other words Delfino isn’t going because of a sales target miss. But he might be going to Nutanix for a huge personal revenue increase.

