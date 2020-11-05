Pure Storage hires new sales boss

Paul Mountford, Pure Storage’s sales chief, is leaving after a year at the company. His replacement, Dominick Delfino, a VMware and Cisco veteran, starts immediately.

Before you go thinking the company is in any trouble, Pure has sugared the announcement by releasing preliminary Q3 revenue figures of $410m – better than analyst consensus expectations of $404m.

The news certainly pleased William Blair analyst Jason Ade, who told subscribers: “Overall, we think the positive pre-announcement is indicative of solid execution, best-in-class offerings, and continued share gains.”

Dominick Delfino

Delfino most recently ran VMware America’s sales operations and brings his “proven ability and success in as-a-service business models to Pure”. As you might expect, his job is to ramp up sales performance.

Mountford, leaves at the end of Pure’s fiscal 2021 year in February. He helped recruit Delfino as CRO and will help establish him in the role, Charles Giancarlo, Pure’s Chairman and CEO, said: “I thank Paul for his significant contributions, his partnership, his leadership, and for his ongoing assistance in a smooth transition.”

The all-flash array business announces formal results for the third quarter on November 24.