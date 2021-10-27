Storage news ticker – October 27

…

Zadara has been placed in the Leader position in GigaOm’s Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) Sonar Report, beating out competitors including HPE, NetApp, IBM, Pure Storage, and more. Zadara says it was highlighted for offering a solid and true STaaS model with no initial commitment for users of all sizes. Also for being easy to use, with integrated EC2-compatible services.

Enterprise scale-out filesystem supplier Qumulo announced its certified K-432T appliance – an active archive platform for Qumulo Server Q. It has 24x 18TB hard disk drives per node (432TB) and provides consistent throughput of 1GB/sec/node for clients. The appliance can be clustered out to more than 34PB. The K-432T is the highest-density and highest-capacity archive platform that Qumulo has certified to date, and is available from Arrow Electronics.

Virtuozzo, which supplies cloud infrastructure and platform systems, announced a global partnership with Prov.net – a hosted systems, colocation, connectivity, and cloud services software company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Prov.net will operate as a global reseller, cloud service provider, and technology partner.

What fun! Seagate introduced a new family of Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives, the first release in a collaboration to bring designs inspired by the Star Wars franchise to its PC gaming storage device line – “taking gamers’ battle stations to the next level”. The special edition designs will be available in M.2 NVMe, 2.5-inch SATA, and external HDD formats. Each drive resembles an ingot of Beskar, including its Imperial stamp featured prominently in the series, making these drives the ultimate collectible for Star Wars fans. The Beskar Ingot external 2TB HDD is available this holiday season for $99.99.

Beskar Ingot external 2TB HDD.

Data protector Rubrik has appointed of Scott Herren, EVP and CFO at Cisco, to its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee. Herren brings extensive public company finance leadership expertise and a proven track record of successfully guiding companies through complex SaaS transformations. Prior to Cisco, Herren served as CFO for Autodesk and held senior strategy and financial positions at Citrix Systems, FedEx and IBM. It’s the second recent Rubrik board appointment. Something’s up.

A Rubrik spokesperson told us: “With the rapid rise in ransomware, companies are all asking if their data is safe, and whether they can recover after an attack. This has fueled the growth of Rubrik and its Zero Trust Data Security platform. The recent appointments of Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar and Cisco CFO, Scott Herren will enable Rubrik to continue this growth now and in the future.”

HelpSystems has acquired Digital Guardian, the industry’s only SaaS provider of data loss prevention (DLP) solutions for large and mid-sized organisations. Digital Guardian’s offerings give customers visibility and protection of their data across many operating systems and applications. The company also provides a popular managed service to protect sensitive data from threats originating inside and outside the organisation. The team and solutions from Digital Guardian will fit into HelpSystems’ data security portfolio, and combine with powerful security solutions such as GoAnywhere, Clearswift, Agari, and Titus.

Robin.io and StorCentric today announced the general availability of hyperconverged cloud-native solutions that simplify and accelerate channel solution providers’ and end users’ journey to the private cloud. The joint offerings allow the Robin Cloud Native Platform (CNP) to be coupled with StorCentric’s Nexsan Unity enterprise-class unified storage or with StorCentric’s Nexsan E-Series high-density, high-performance, highly scalable storage to deliver offerings for enterprises that combine agility, as-a-service application delivery, and affordability.

Prodapt and Robin.io announced a strategic partnership in which Prodapt will host and offer SI support for Robin Cloud-native Platform (CNP) for deployment and life cycle management of 5G/4G network services for the DSP industry. This partnership will enable DSPs to accelerate their cloud-native journey and simplify the end-to-end service lifecycle of virtual network services.

TigerGraph, provider of a graph analytics platform, is collaborating with HPE and Xilinx on a solution to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible for enterprises to accelerate insight while reducing costs and resources. The bundled solution, comprised of HPE ProLiant servers using Xilinx Alveo accelerator cards and TigerGraph’s native parallel graph database, delivers 48x faster time-to-insight and an 18 per cent boost in accuracy, providing more effective real-time analytics for things like fraud detection, customer360, and supply chain optimisation in manufacturing.

