Bold move: money and mouth co-located with Rubrik’s ransomware recovery warranty

Data protector Rubrik has announced a $5 million ransomware recovery warranty for Rubrik Enterprise Edition.

The warranty will cover expenses related to data recovery and restoration in the event that Rubrik is unable to recover protected data in the event of a ransomware attack.

Bipul Sinha.

Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO and co-founder, issued a statement: “With this new Ransomware Recovery Warranty, our customers have our commitment that we care as deeply about protecting their data as they do. With ransomware attacks increasing more than any time in history, having a recoverable copy of your data has become a top agenda item for CIOs and CISOs, and we understand how important data security is to ensuring the security of a business.”

This offer will be available for Rubrik customers running Rubrik Enterprise Edition and working with a Rubrik Customer Experience Manager (CEM) to ensure industry data security best practices are in place.

Rubrik’s SaaS-based Enterprise Edition includes zero-trust data protection, ransomware investigation, sensitive data discovery, incident containment (data quarantine) and orchestrated application recovery.

Matthew Day, CIO of Langs Building Supplies, said: “With this bold move, Rubrik’s Ransomware Recovery Warranty proves they’re putting their money where their mouth is.”

You can learn more about the ransomware recovery here by registering your interest.