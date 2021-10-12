Airbyte aims to kill proprietary ETL data warehouse feed pipelines

Airbyte has launched a cloud service for its open-source Extract, Transform and Load software product, until now only available on-premises.

Its Airbyte Cloud uses compute time rather than data volume-based pricing, providing up to a claimed 10x reduction in costs. Airbyte’s software, and now service, enables businesses to create data pipelines from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, and BigQuery.

A statement from Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte, said: “Typically, companies use an ETL or ELT (extract, load, transform) technology to move data from the most common APIs (application programming interface), or they build in-house scripts for the less common ones, and have yet another technology for database replication.

“Using compute time as the basis for pricing is a well-understood concept and data processing platforms like Snowflake have already adopted that model.”

Companies can now build data pipelines using Airbyte Cloud at a fraction of the cost of volume-based pricing. The AirByte Cloud also enables companies to have multiple workspaces and access management for their teams. It supports OAuth authentication to enable less-technical users to connect their tools.

The company is growing both its customer and connector counts. It had 250 customers at the end of January and that has now grown past 5000. Back in July Airbyte had more than 75 pre-built connectors, and it now has 130 — a year after it began operations. More and more connectors are coming in as contributions from the open-source community — that now stands for 20 per cent of the connectors built. It says most ETL/ELT services plateau at around 150 connectors, and predicts: “At this pace, Airbyte’s data integration platform will have the most connectors in the industry by the end of this year.”

SingleStore says ETL procedures are not needed at all. Its distributed, relational SQL database can handle both transaction and analytic workloads and is available on-premises and in the public cloud.

Get a complete list of Airbyte connectors here. Customers can also build their own using the Airbyte CDK (Connector Developer Kit), which removes 75 per cent of the code needed to build a new connector. An Airbyte blog explains how it intends to make money and encourage ongoing third-party connector support.

Airbyte is phasing in users for Airbyte Cloud starting in the US.