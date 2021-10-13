Storage news ticker tape … …

Storage news comes in waves and there’s so much of it right now that the production of a weekly digest can’t keep up. Here’s the latest batch of news presented in a ticker tape-style format as a kind of experiment to see if we can keep up with the rush better.

…

WANdisco’s LiveData Platform for Azure, a cloud-native version of the existing LiveData Migrator for Azure offering, provides data migration or replication from active Hadoop data sources to Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS Gen-2). It is said to be the only zero-downtime automated platform for Hadoop to Azure data migration. LiveData Platform for Azure is powered by a fully capable Arm resource provider that enables the platform’s native integration with the Azure Portal and Azure CLI.

…

Consultancy DCIG evaluated Large Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solutions suppliers: Acronis Cyber Protect, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP),Cobalt Iron Compass, Cohesity DataProtect, Commvault Complete Data Protection, Dell EMC NetWorker, HYCU for VMware, IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, Quest NetVault Plus, Rubrik Polaris, Unitrends Unified BCDR and Veritas NetBackup.

The top 5 were Cobalt Iron Compass, Commvault Complete Data Protection, HYCU for VMware, Unitrends Unified BCDR and Veritas NetBackup.

…

Cohesity is hosting its inaugural user conference Cohesity Connect, a global, virtual event with a focus on cyber-resilience and ransomware in particular. It runs from October 19 to 21, and has more than 30 dynamic sessions and breakout discussions. Attendees can also obtain free professional certifications in data protection, file and object services, and multi-cloud solutions during half-day Cohesity Academy sessions.

…

Kasten by Veeam announced the launch of the Kasten Kubernetes Learning Series — a free educational program designed to improve the Kubernetes skill sets of all levels of practitioners, including novices, developers, operations and Kubernetes administrators.

…

SaaS-based data protector Druva introduced Druva Rollback Actions, which temporarily stores data from 24 hours up to seven days. It enables customers to roll back unauthorised or accidental deletion activity. In the case of credential misuse — where a bad actor may maliciously remove endpoints, users, virtual machines, NAS or file shares or even databases — Druva Rollback Actions will allow administrators to quickly recover not only the data from deleted backups but also environmental objects as well. Customers can safeguard against accidental or unintended deletions, with the ability to revert the unintended action without any loss of data.

…

Blogger Ronen Schwartz, SVP and GM of NetApp’s Cloud Volumes business, announced the integration of Google Cloud VMware Engine with NetApp Cloud Volumes Service support for virtual machine (VM) datastores. It will be a fully-managed service which scales storage independent of compute and supports Google Cloud regional DR VMware deployments. Register for a preview. General availability is expected in 2022.

…

ATTO announced support for LTO-9 tape technology across its product lines: HBAs, bridges, and Thunderbolt devices.

…

Synopsys announced the industry’s first complete HBM3 IP solution — including controller, PHY, and verification IP for 2.5D multi-die package systems. Its pre-hardened or configurable HBM3 PHY in 5nm process operates at 7200Mbit/sec for up to 2x the data rate and improves power efficiency by up to 60 per cent compared to HBM2E. Micron, Samsung and SK hynix provided supporting statements.

…

Quantum has set up a StorNext + CatDV + archiving offering for Adobe Premier Pro teams based in offices and/or working remotely. It’s called a Collaborative Workflow Solution and the components are:

StorNext shared storage provides the workflow storage,

CatDV Asset Management, with included CatDV Cloud Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud, delivers asset and project management and orchestration,

Archiving can be done to Scalar tape, ActiveScale object storage or any S3 target system.

The complete, integrated, tested and turnkey offering is installed and supported by Quantum Professional Services and reseller partners certified to install StorNext and CatDV.