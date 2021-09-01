Seagate is public cloud storage supplier for Zoom meetings

Zoom meeting customers will be able to store recorded meeting in Seagate’s public cloud: Lyve Cloud.

Yes, Seagate has a public cloud storage business.

Under a Seagate-Zoom agreement, when Zoom’s customers record their meetings, they’ll have the option to save these media files on Seagate’s Lyve Cloud S3 storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform.

Velchamy Sankarlingham, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom, announced: “Our customers expect secure storage and frictionless sharing of their meeting recordings. Given the scale of meetings we enable and the variety of customer needs, we need cloud storage that delivers best-in-class TCO. We are adding Lyve Cloud support because it delivers those benefits.”

For his part, Ravi Naik, Seagate EVP of storage services and CIO, said: ”We made cloud economics simple and predictable regardless of the high volume of meetings recorded or the number of times viewed. Lyve Cloud charges no API fees and egress fees, and our always-on storage means Zoom users can view their recordings when they need to.”

It’s cheaper than AWS, Azure and GCP in other words.

Zoom currently offers a meeting recording facility using is own Zoom cloud. The multi-year deal between Seagate and Zoom is for a Silicon Valley cloud location, with other options on the horizon.

Lyve Cloud is Seagate’s storage-as-a-service offering using Equinix co-location sites in the USA and Minio’s S3-compatible object storage software. The Lyve Mobile offering is Seagate’s data transfer service and about physically moving data via HDDs or SSDs.