High-end array shipper Infinidat pushing out its AIOps envelope

Not content with Virtana, its own AIOps functionality and existing third-party arrangements, Infinidat has added BMC Helix Discovery integration.

Helix Discovery is a a data center discovery SaaS offering that automatically discovers data center inventory, configuration and relationship data, and maps applications to the IT infrastructure. It provides instant visibility into hardware, software, services, and dependencies across on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Its discovery capabilities are designed to handle the complex management of mainframe, traditional, and hyper-converged infrastructures, software-defined storage and networks, containers, and cloud services.

Erik Kaulberg, an Infinidat VP, trilled: “I’m thrilled to welcome BMC to our AIOps ecosystem. Through BMC Helix Discovery … our InfiniBox customers can take advantage of the complete, dynamically updated service view that BMC Helix Discovery provides, which improves service performance, availability, and customer experiences while also lowering costs.”

It recognises a whole great mass of software and hardware products — including for example, Dell’s VxRail, NetApp’s E Series, Nutanix Block and Cluster, and now Infinidat InfiniBox arrays and software.

Helix Discovery generates detailed datasets and topologies using its Dynamic Service Models, which provide an up-to-date, integrated data store. Dynamic Service Models act as the single source of truth across BMC’s IT landscape and enables artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and AI service management (AISM) to leverage the latest infrastructure configurations and ensure accuracy and efficiency.

BMC Helix Discovery’s integration with Infinidat’s InfiniBox storage system is available today for new and existing customers.

Comment

We have noticed a string of Infinidat announcements integrating InfiniBox systems into large enterprise IT service management and AIOps frameworks. It’s differentiated by this strategy — no other enterprise storage supplier of our acquaintance is following a similar path.

It seems intuitively obvious that, in an enterprise storage bid where the customers uses a third-party IT management and AIOps framework, Infinidat fitting in with that framework will be at an advantage. Its competitors, out in the AIOps cold, will not.