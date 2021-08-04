Gartner: customers need to prioritise ransomware, and Commvault rules the roost

Gartner’s latest Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report [purchase required] looks at a dozen vendors and says customers should prioritise recovery from ransomware attacks, protecting data stored on-premises, in SaaS applications, and in public cloud IaaS services. Commvault is the top vendor.

The report recommends that backup software should support replicating on-premises backup data to the public cloud and automatically tiering it there to lower-cost archival storage. Backup software should provide automated disaster recovery — particularly large-scale ransomware attack recovery — and it should also protect edge location data.

Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products at Commvault, issued a quote: “We’re thrilled to be the only vendor with the highest scores across the use cases of data centre, cloud and edge environments, for the second year in a row, after having been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 10th time.”

Gartner’s analysts looked at three location-based use cases: data centres, public cloud (SaaS, IaaS and PaaS), and edge locations. They judged vendors’ suitability across 13 separate capabilities, including scalability, ecosystem integration, ransomware and DR orchestration.

The data centre use case vendors in product score order are: Commvault, Veritas, Rubrik, Cohesity, Veeam, Dell EMC, IBM, Druva, Zerto (HPE), Unitrends, Acronis and Micro Focus.

The cloud environment use case vendors in product score order are: Commvault, Veritas, Rubrik, Cohesity, Veeam, Druva, IBM, Unitrends, Acronis, Dell EMC, Micro Focus and then Zerto.

The edge environment use case vendors in product score order are: Commvault, Rubrik, Cohesity, Veritas, Veeam, Dell EMC, Druva, IBM, Zerto, Unitrends, Acronis and Micro Focus.

That’s like a grand slam for Commvault, with consistently strong placings for Rubrik, Cohesity and Veritas and Veeam as well.

Gartner points out that Acronis, Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager, Micro Focus Data Protector, Unitrends and the Zerto Platform all performed below average in all three use cases, with IBM Spectrum Protect Plus just below average in the three use cases.