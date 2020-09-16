Seven storage suppliers settle on AWS Outposts

Seven storage suppliers have announced AWS Outposts support, in a co-ordinated PR move by AWS.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service based on a converged infrastructure rack, Amazon’s public cloud in a box, providing an AWS computing environment within a customer’s data centre. It is integrated with the public AWS cloud for a consistent AWS experience across a customer’s data centres and its AWS accounts.

Scale-out filesystem vendor Qumulo has announced Outposts support by getting certified in the AWS Outposts Ready programme.

AWS Outposts rack.

Qumulo said customers can run and manage Qumulo file data workloads on-premises or so may choose to run them in AWS Outposts using Qumulo’s file system. They can connect that file data to AWS and run services like Amazon SageMaker (AI) and AWS IoT Greengrass.

Joshua Burgin, GM for AWS Outposts at Amazon Web Services, issued a quote: “With Qumulo File Data Platform for AWS Outposts, customers can benefit from a comprehensive data management solution for any application in their environment, on AWS Outposts, or in AWS Regions, for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

Clumio, Cohesity, Commvault, CTERA, Pure Storage and WekaIO have also announced an AWS outposts Ready badge and most supplied a version of the Burgin quote above, adapted to refer to their own products. We expect more storage suppliers to follow suit.