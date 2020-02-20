sk Hynix sends 800 workers home to self-quarantine against coronavirus

sk Hynix, the Korean flash and DRAM maker, has sent home 800 workers from its Incheon campus in South Korea as a self-quarantine precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company said a new recruit has showed symptoms of pneumonia and was transported to a nearby hospital for tests. The recruit had been in close contact with a coronavirus patient in Daegu, 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul, where South Korea’s health authorities have reported more than 10 COVID-19 cases.

sk Hynix has shut down its in-house clinic, visited by the new recruit, and also closed its education centre, sending 280 new recruits home.

The company’s Incheon campus is 70 kilometres south of Seoul and employs some 15,000 workers. sk Hynix said the self-quarantine measure has not affected operations of the chip fabs on the site.

