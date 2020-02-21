HPE Primera gains Veeam V10 support

HPE has announced Veeam support for its Primera high-end storage array and for disaster recovery data copies made by its StoreOnce software.

Veeam already supports HPE’s 3PAR and Nimble storage arrays and HPE’s hyperconverged SimpliVity line. With this week’s announcement of Veeam Availability Suite V10, the two companies have added Primera storage arrays to the mix.

With the VAS v10 support Primera users can recover data at granular levels and in minutes from storage snapshots made in virtualized and physical environments. StoreOnce is HPE”s deduping backup storage target appliance.

Veeam’s StoreOnce support provides a single interface for data protection and includes Catalyst Copy support. This stores, replicates and archives additional copies of data for disaster recovery. According to HPE the process does not affect backup service level agreements or constrain server CPU resources.

The HPE Veeam announcement does not mention S3 Object Lock support for immutable archive copies of data. We’re checking with HPE to clarify this.

Veeam v10 will be available for HPE Primera and StoreOnce customers this month.