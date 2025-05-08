Storage news ticker – May 8

Data protector Arctera has updated its InfoScale cyber resilience product, saying it features:

Real-time, application-aware resilience: Arctera InfoScale spans both data and applications, enabling real-time recovery and proactive resilience management to minimize downtime.

Cyber-ready operational defense: With built-in immutable snapshots and zero-trust principles, InfoScale ensures tamper-proof data recovery, protecting against ransomware attacks and emerging threats like AI-related downtime.

Proactive recovery: By integrating continuous system monitoring and automated, application-aware response actions, Arctera InfoScale empowers IT teams to shift from reactive to proactive disaster recovery, all while maintaining business continuity.

…

ADP (Assured Data Protection) is partnering with Nutanix to deliver “a first-of-its-kind backup and DR solution to customers,” Nutanix Disaster Recovery as-a-Service. It requires no investment in facilities or hardware and operationalizes Nutanix disaster recovery solutions, providing protection to customers in over 70 countries worldwide. It can be operational within hours, providing Nutanix customers with a robust backup and DR service, delivered by this global data backup and disaster recovery managed service provider, ADP.

ADP has set up an Innovation Team, a strategic initiative aimed at expanding the company’s DR, backup, and cyber resiliency services with the addition of new technologies that complement current data protection services.

…

Cloud storage supplier Backblaze reported revenues of $34.6 million in the first 2025 quarter, up 15 percent year-over-year, with a loss of $9.3 million compared to an $11.1 million loss a year ago. B2 cloud storage revenues were $18 million, up 23 percent, while Computer Backup revenues were $16.6 million, up 8 percent year-over-year but down from the prior quarter’s $16.7 million. Analyst Jason Ader said Backblaze closed its largest deal in the quarter, a multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract with an application customer. It’s predicting Q2 revenues of $35.2 million to $35.6 million.

Backblaze said: “A false and misleading short-and-distort report recently raised claims about our financial statements. An independent review confirmed there was no wrongdoing and no issues with our financial statements. For further information, please listen to our earnings call listed below and see our blog entitled ‘Setting the Record Straight’ here.”

…

Databricks has appointed two EMEA execs: Nico Gaviola as VP, Emerging Enterprise and Digital Natives, and Daniel Holz as VP CEMEA. Gaviola brings over a decade of leadership experience from Google Cloud, where he was Director of Data and AI, South EMEA. At Databricks, he will help emerging enterprises and digital native businesses such as Flo Health, Kraken, and Skyscanner seamlessly adopt the Data Intelligence Platform. Holz joins from Oracle, where he was SVP of North East Europe, responsible for leading the cloud technology division. He has also held leadership positions at Google Cloud and SAP.

…

Gartner has produced a Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage. Its recommendations are:

Take advantage of hybrid cloud storage capabilities by identifying workloads, datatypes and use cases that will benefit from integration with the public cloud.

Build a business case for hybrid cloud storage beyond just the price per terabyte by valuing the end-to-end hybrid workflow and standardization enabled by the solutions.

Prioritize hybrid cloud storage solutions that enable cloud-native data access capability to best support applications within the public cloud.

Choose a hybrid cloud storage provider by its ability to deliver additional services, such as metadata insights, cyberstorage, global access, life cycle management, multi-cloud support, performance acceleration, and data analytics and mobility.

Build a comprehensive hybrid cloud data services catalog to define and maintain global hybrid cloud storage services and to ensure standardization and end-user transparency.

You can download a copy courtesy of Nasuni here.

…

Hazelcast, which supplies combined distributed compute, in-memory data storage, stream processing and integration for enterprise AI applications, is working with IBM to bring its data caching, data integration, and distributed computing capabilities to LinuxONE and Linux on the Z mainframe. Learn more here.

…

3D DRAM developer NEO Semiconductor has produced industry-first 1T1C and 3T0C-based 3D X-DRAM cells whose designs combine the performance of DRAM with the manufacturability of NAND and density up to 512 Gb – a 10x improvement over conventional DRAM. They use IGZO channel technology and manufacturing will use a modified 3D NAND process, with minimal changes, enabling full scalability and rapid integration into existing DRAM manufacturing lines. 1T1C and 3T0C cell simulations demonstrate retention times of up to 450 seconds, dramatically reducing refresh power. TCAD (Technology Computer-Aided Design) simulations confirm fast 10-nanosecond read/write speeds and over 450-second retention time. NEO says it employs unique array architectures for hybrid bonding to significantly enhance memory bandwidth while reducing power consumption. Proof-of-concept test chips are expected in 2026.

NEO 1T1C 3D DRAM cell

NEO Semiconductor’s technology platform now includes three 3D X-DRAM variants:

1T1C (one transistor, one capacitor) – The core design for high-density DRAM, fully compatible with mainstream DRAM and HBM roadmaps.

3T0C (three transistor, zero capacitor) – Optimized for current-sensing operations, ideal for AI and in-memory computing.

1T0C (one transistor, zero capacitor) – A floating-body cell structure suitable for high-density DRAM, in-memory computing, hybrid memory and logic architectures.

…

Graph database and analytics player Neo4j announced Aura Graph Analytics, a serverless offering that delivers the power of graph analytics to users of all skill levels, unlocking deeper intelligence and achieving 2x greater insight precision and quality over traditional analytics. Neo4j Aura Graph Analytics is generally available now on a pay-as-you-use basis and works with all databases, such as Oracle and Microsoft SQL, all cloud data warehouses and data lake platforms, such as Databricks, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Microsoft OneLake, and on any cloud. It removes the need for custom queries, ETL pipelines, or any need for specialized graph expertise.

Neo4j Graph Analytics for Snowflake, a native integration, will be generally available in Q3. Visit the website and blog for more details.

…

NetApp has recruited two US sales execs. Jim Gannon joins as VP of Strategic Sales, bringing experience from Sysdig, Pure Storage, and VMware, with a track record of scaling high-performing global teams. Darrin Hands returns to NetApp as VP of Corporate, Midmarket and SMB Sales, after leading commercial sales at Pure Storage and previously spending four years at NetApp.

…

Other World Computing (OWC) has launched the My OWC iOS app, “an all-in-one mobile companion that makes setup, troubleshooting, and staying updated effortless. From real-time firmware update alerts to instant access to support to tailored how-to guides, the app turns every OWC device into a smarter, more connected experience.” The My OWC app is available now as a free download from the Apple App Store here.

…

Panmnesia showcased its high fan-out CXL 3.x Switch offering at CXL DevCon 2025. This is designed for next-generation AI infrastructure and high-performance computing (HPC) systems – including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), large language models (LLMs), and scientific simulations. The demo featured a CXL 3.x Composable Server consisting of multiple CXL-enabled server nodes interconnected via Panmnesia’s CXL 3.x Switch. Each node featured disaggregated CPU, GPU, and memory resources powered by Panmnesia’s CXL IP. This composable architecture enables dynamic system configuration based on workload demands.

…

Panmnesia has launched a $30 million project focused on developing next-generation AI infrastructure products. It’s going to develop chiplet-based modular AI accelerators that integrate next-generation memory functions, including in-memory processing. The new AI accelerators can be used to accelerate the execution of large-scale AI services such as RAG and recommendation systems. The new products will optimize overall cost, enhance resource utilization, and reduce power consumption in AI infrastructure, while delivering high performance.

…

Teradata has announced a new data integration with ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric that would fuel AI agents, autonomous workflows and analytics at scale. Its integration with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric ensures joint customers can use AI agents to access enterprise-wide data in real-time. Teradata will enable access to data through a Zero Copy connector within the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network, Teradata’s hybrid, multi-cloud analytics and data platform for Trusted AI is now part of ServiceNow Workflow Data Network – an ecosystem of more than a hundred enterprise data partners.

…

Western Digital has appointed Kris Sennesael as CFO. He most recently served as CFO at Skyworks Solutions.