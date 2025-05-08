PeerGFS adds simultaneous multi-protocol file access

The latest release of PeerGFS can access the same file through SMB and NFS protocols at the same time.

PeerGFS (GFS stands for Global File Service) provides real-time, active-active replication of file volumes between datacenters, the public cloud, and edge locations. It has a multi-master approach based on the idea that a distributed organization’s files should be treated as dynamic entities without a fixed location, with the source of truth constantly updated and distributed as needed. The Peer software already supports both SMB and NFS file protocols when used to access separate files. Now it can provide SMB and NFS access to a file volume at the same time across multiple storage systems and geographic distances.

Jimmy Tam

PeerGFS CEO Jimmy Tam stated: “Multi-protocol support breaks down barriers that have long forced IT teams to create redundant copies of data for different applications or environments. Now, whether you’re ingesting data via SMB at the edge or analyzing it with AI engines using NFS-based storage in the core or cloud, PeerGFS ensures a single, synchronized and accessible dataset.”

This latest v6.20 version of PeerGFS provides support for Amazon FSxN, Dell PowerScale, NetApp ONTAP, and Nutanix Files, and adds Linux file server support for kernel 5.9 and above to its existing Windows server and multi-supplier file storage array support. There is also improved data management and storage optimization for edge locations plus PostgreSQL support.

The release adds signature checking to its Malicious Event Detection (MED) feature, as well as the ability to update parts of the MED configuration while jobs are running.

Peer says the simultaneous multi-protocol support can be “particularly impactful for AI workflows, where data is often ingested at the edge using SMB and processed centrally using Linux-based tools that typically require NFS.”

Another example use case is a medical organization that ingests patient MRI scans at local hospitals on SMB-based storage and automatically synchronizes that data to centralized NFS-based storage for analysis with AI. There is now no need for redundant volumes or manual data transfers. Peer claims this can help reduce wait times for diagnosis. Download the PeerGFS datasheet here.