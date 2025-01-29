Scality launches pay-as-you-go ARTESCA storage for Veeam Backup

Scality has an all-new pay-as-you-go licensing program featuring ARTESCA as a software storage backup target for Veeam Backup-as-a-Service offerings. It’s aimed at Scality Cloud & Service Providers (SCSP), meaning cloud providers, IT service providers, and VARs.

ARTESCA is a cloud-native version of Scality’s RING object storage, co-designed with HPE, and S3-compatible. It can be a backup target for Veeam and there is a hardware appliance version specifically for Veeam customers.

Amaury Dutilleul-Francoeur

Amaury Dutilleul-Francoeur, VP of EMEA Channels and Alliances at Veeam, stated: “Our joint customers appreciate a bundled Veeam + Scality solution offering, which provides solid data resilience capabilities. It’s exciting to now see Scality launch its own global Cloud Service Provider Programme, as it’s a go-to-market model that has seen continuous growth over the years. At Veeam, we are particularly proud of our network of Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners and the quality of service they offer to hundreds of thousands of customers.”

This ARTESCA PAYG pricing model aligns with Veeam’s pay-as-you-go licensing framework. Scality claims it can minimize sales friction, streamline order processing, and enhance backup functionality with reduced complexity, “making ARTESCA the premier storage solution for service providers who offer Veeam Backup-as-a-Service.”

Scality says its ARTESCA PAYG will help SCSPs keep operations streamlined. Customers can choose a one, two, or three-year ARR commitment, and, with dynamic monthly billing, only pay based on utilized storage capacity, ensuring costs align directly with monthly revenue. The cost savings are important, and Scality says the backups are secure because of its CORE5 cyber-resilience features, which go beyond immutability.

The competition to provide object storage-based Veeam backup targets is intensifying. Object First, for example, announced 389 percent bookings growth in 2024.

Eric LeBlanc

Eric LeBlanc, GM of ARTESCA and Channel Chief, said: “ARTESCA’s unprecedented growth in 2024 underscored its flexibility, simplicity, and impact. With this launch, we’re enabling Veeam Cloud & Service Providers and partners worldwide to deliver comprehensive security, performance, scalability, and cost efficiency to their customers.”

The growth LeBlanc is referring to was 500 percent year-over-year, all through partners, with LeBlanc positioning the product as a channel offering including ransomware protection.

Scality partners can upsell with ARTESCA on existing Veeam systems “to build a solid ARR model as capacity increases over time.” ARTESCA PAYG starts with 50 TB capacity and can expand infinitely as customers’ storage needs grow.

Maybe we’ll see similar ARTESCA programs for other major backup brands, such as Cohesity/Veritas, Commvault, and Rubrik.

The ARTESCA pay-as-you-go software offering for Veeam Cloud & Service Providers and partners is globally available now through select Scality distribution partners. There’s more about ARTESCA and the pay-as-you-go licensing model here.