Italian healthcare provider picks Cubbit for S3 backup

Italian healthcare organization ASL CN1 Cuneo has begun using DS3 geo-distributed storage from Cubbit for its S3 backup, saying this has helped with compliance issues and cut costs.

DS3 Composer software enables the construction of sovereign networks of decentralized S3 object storage nodes by MSPs and other organizations. Cubbit is an Italian startup providing DS3 geo-distributed, partially decentralized storage (Web3) that takes advantage of idle storage capacity in existing datacenters. A centralized Coordinator component manages metadata, S3 gateways, and clusters or Swarms of storage nodes. Customers can use DS3 Composer software to build their own decentralized storage capability which satisfies local regulations.

In this instance ASL CN1 Cuneo – Cuneo for short – manages healthcare services across 173 municipalities in Northern Italy, employing over 3,500 staff. Some 80 percent of its data is health-related and classified as “critical” by the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN). That means Cuneo has to comply with GDPR and NIS2 data sovereignty requirements, security guidelines, and Italian public sector ACN certification. DS3 enables that by locating the storage nodes in Italy.

Andrea Saglietti

Andrea Saglietti, Head of Innovation and Information Security at ASL CN1 Cuneo, stated: “Finding a storage solution that met our strict compliance needs, elevated our security to NIS2 standards, and cut costs was no easy task. We’ve used US-based cloud storage providers for a long time, but they didn’t offer the sovereignty, resilience, or economic advantages that can be achieved with Cubbit.”

Cuneo protects its data using Veeam and has a 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy requiring offsite and immutable copies of data, 110 TB of backup data in this case. It had been storing it in an AWS S3 object store, which came with egress costs and API call fees and thus increased expenses. It considered using its own data center instead, which offered control and compliance, but didn’t like the high upfront costs, additional IT resources, and ongoing maintenance.

DS3 offered better economics than S3, cloud flexibility, sovereign data control, and compliance.

Saglietti claims that using Cubbit “has enabled us to generate 50 percent savings on previous costs for the equivalent configuration. The speed of deployment and ease of use make Cubbit’s DS3 far more manageable than complex on-prem systems, while maintaining sovereignty and giving us full control over our data. Today, we have greater peace of mind knowing our data is stored securely, compliantly, and cost-effectively.”

Alessandro Cillario

Alessandro Cillario, co-CEO and co-founder of Cubbit said, “Healthcare organizations in Europe must navigate a dense framework of regulatory requirements while grappling with surging data volumes and sophisticated cyber-threats. With Cubbit, ASL CN1 Cuneo can ensure that its critical healthcare data is safeguarded, compliant, and cost-efficient – without the unpredictability of hidden fees or the burdens of on-prem infrastructure.”

Cubbit’s technology has been adopted by 400+ European companies and partners, including Leonardo, and supported by Exclusive Networks. Cubbit is also supported by international tech partners such as HPE and Equinix.