Micron using Phison controller for latest Crucial gaming gumstick SSD

Micron says its Crucial P510 PCIe gen 5 SSD will be built with G9 276-layer 3D NAND and use Phison’s PS5031-E31T SSD controller.

Phison is showing this controller and the PS5028-E28 PCIe gen 5 controller at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Aongside these products, Phison is also demonstrating its Pascari 122.88 TB D20-5V enterprise SSD – “the world’s highest-capacity PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD” – as well as the P2251-2e, which it billed as “the world’s first native USB4 SoC”.

Michael Wu

Michael Wu, Phison US GM and president, said in a statement: “Emerging use cases in gaming, content creation, and AI training are driving notebooks to handle unprecedented, data-heavy workloads.”

The Crucial P510 provides up to 11,000/9,500 MBps sequential read/write bandwidth for gamers, creatives, and other users needing high-speed SSD data access. Its mainstream market PS5031-E31T controller has a DRAM-less design, meaning the host system’s memory is used for NAND management operations, lowering the drive’s cost. Micron has not yet released drive format and capacity information.

Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing and management for Micron’s Commercial Products Group, said: “By pairing Phison’s advanced controller technology with Micron’s G9 NAND flash, we’ve engineered the Crucial P510 SSD to meet the needs of today’s technologically discerning users. With improved power efficiency for extended notebook battery life and razor-sharp load times, this drive offers a distinct advantage for creators and gamers alike.”

A Crucial P310 SSD uses the PCIe gen 4 bus and has 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacity options in its M.2 format. It has read and write speeds of 7,100 and 6,000 MBps respectively. The drive features random reads of up to 1 million IOPS and random writes of up to 1.2 million IOPS.

Micron’s current M.2 format Crucial T700 PCIe gen 5 NVMe SSD provides up to 12,400 MBps sequential reads and up to 11,800 MBps sequential writes (up to 1,500K IOPS random reads/writes), and is faster than the Crucial P510. T700 capacities are 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB.

We envisage the Crucial P510 being a PCIe gen 5 version of the P310, using the same M.2 format, and with 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities and even, perhaps, reaching 4 TB.

Crucial’s flagship PS5028-E28 PCIe gen 5 SSD controller, built on TSMC’s 6nm process node, is said to “enable a market-first sequential speed combination of 14.5 GBps read/write.”