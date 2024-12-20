HYCU upgrades R-Cloud to make it easier and cheaper to move data

Data protection and management firm HYCU sayd it has has expanded its R-Cloud to improve data mobility for databases and applications running both on-premises and in public clouds.

With the updates, HYCU reckons customers will have the flexibility to ensure their data is on the “right hybrid or public cloud at the right price”.

HYCU says that typically 40 percent of the moves from one cloud or service to another results in a shift to a different infrastructure, so customers need to plan a “holistic strategy” and eliminate unnecessary hardware or software tools.

HYCU now supports data infrastructure on Azure Local (formerly Azure Stack HCI), along with AWS, AWS GovCloud, Azure, Azure GovCloud, Google Cloud, Nutanix, VMware and others.

Additional benefits from the upgrade include the automatic discovery of applications when moving to provide “seamless protection”, unifying data protection through simplified backup, disaster recovery, and migration processes, “one-click” mobility, protection, and recovery, and the placing of workloads in their most suited locations to free up budget and resources.

Simon Taylor.

“Customers need to make sure their applications and key data workloads are set up in such a way to be quickly mobile so they are able to take advantage of the right platform at the right price point,” said Simon Taylor, founder and CEO at HYCU. “Our customers now have the ultimate freedom to choose the infrastructure that best suits their needs, be it on-premises, in the cloud, or on a SaaS or cloud service of their choice – we are freeing applications from infrastructure lock-in.”

Jerome Wendt, founder and principal at analyst house DCIG, added: “It is not unheard of for companies to need tens of thousands of dollars to move a large VM across platforms. There is one enterprise I know that was told the cost to move one VM would be around $90,000 due to its size. That enterprise also needed to move many thousands of VMs which quickly became a cost prohibitive exercise.

“At a time when IT departments are tasked to do far more with less, being locked-in because they have no cost-effective, pain free migration option in today’s hybrid world makes no sense.”