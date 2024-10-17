Arcserve unveils UDP 10 with improved backup, ransomware protection

Unified data resilience player Arcserve has taken the wraps off UDP 10, a data protection solution that offers backup, replication, high availability, and “advanced” ransomware detection.

UDP 10 integrates with main cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google, and Wasabi, and comes with smart deduplication and data compression to make it “cost-effective” to scale, said Arcserve, which serves as a single point of contact for maintenance and support. The software can be purchased standalone or pre-installed on an appliance.

“UDP 10 allows businesses of all sizes to operate with peace of mind when it comes to their data, even as ransomware attacks proliferate and grow ever more sophisticated,” said Chris Babel, CEO of Arcserve. “We are empowering our partners and customers with a reliable cyber resilience solution that is easy to deploy and fast to deliver value.”

Key features include enhanced malware detection, with “assured security” scanning data both at the time of backup and pre-restore, to reliably identify clean recovery points and recover to a clean room or production environment.

In addition, there is flexible disaster recovery. Ad-hoc virtual standby to cloud offers “high availability” capacity in a “cost-effective way,” ensuring immediate takeover by a virtual machine in case of source machine failure, Arcserve says.

There is also accelerated data resiliency, with one-to-many replication performing simultaneous data replication to multiple targets, removing bottlenecks and accelerating recovery point availability, we are told.

“UDP 10 provides organizations with a reliable last line of defense in the face of ransomware challenges they face in their complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal data protection analyst at DCIG.

The UDP 10 release follows Arcserve’s recent updates to its ShadowProtect SPX and Image Manager offerings, which expanded platform compatibility and improved performance. Arcserve says it is now planning to bring new AI-driven capabilities to its products to analyze data for security risks, detect anomalies in the backup process, predict backup needs, and further automate workflows.

As of May, Arcserve was claiming to have 150,000 end customers and 30,000 partners. Check out UDP 10.0 in a blog by Arcserve EVP Michael Lin.