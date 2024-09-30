Veeam integrates with Palo Alto Networks on attack response

Veeam Software is integrating its data protection reporting with cybersecurity software vendor Palo Alto Networks, to enable customers to respond quicker to attacks. New Veeam apps are being integrated with Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR systems.

Veeam is said to be the first Palo Alto partner to independently design and develop a data collector, dashboards, and reports for Cortex XSIAM.

Dave Russell

“This powerful integration enables our customers to better protect their backups and respond to cyberattacks faster, tightening their security posture and helping to ensure reliable, rapid and trusted recovery,” said Dave Russell, SVP of strategy at Veeam.

The partners said traditional tools struggle to scale for large enterprises, resulting in a high volume of alerts and overwhelming manual processes for security teams. The integrated technology centralizes, scales, and automates data monitoring and incident response. Palo Alto’s AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform now works with Veeam’s recovery capabilities, so organizations can identify and respond to cyberattacks faster.

“We are collaborating with Veeam to respond and react more quickly to threats targeting organizations’ critical data,” said Pamela Cyr, VP of technical partnerships at Palo Alto Networks.

The Veeam apps leverage a bi-directional API connection to monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents impacting critical business data and data backups. The Veeam app integrated with Cortex XSIAM brings data from Veeam Backup & Replication and VeeamONE environments into Cortex XSIAM, providing a centralized view of data and backup security-related activity.

The Veeam app working with Cortex XSOAR enables regular API queries against Veeam Backup & Replication and VeeamONE, monitoring for significant security events or alerts. Both applications are included at no charge to Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium customers.

The two firms said the integration will help ensure “efficient and effective” incident management while meeting recovery time objectives (RTO), recovery point objectives (RPO), and supporting industry compliance regulations with automated ransomware recovery.

The Veeam app integrated with Cortex XSOAR is available now for download in the Cortex Marketplace. The app integrated with Cortex XSIAM will be “available soon”, said Veeam.

Red Canary, a managed detection and response (MDR) provider, has also just integrated its technology with Cortex XSIAM, to offer fully managed SOC services through Palo Alto.

Earlier this week, Veeam acquired SaaS backup firm Alcion.