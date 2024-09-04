Veeam beefs up Microsoft 365 backup with immutability

Veeam has updated its Microsoft 365 backup with immutability and scalability, claiming users can expect better performance.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8.0 follows on from the 2022 v7 major release that brought centralized monitoring and reporting, eDiscovery functions, real-time alerts, and SLA reports. v8.0 features respond to malware recovery needs, backing up larger Microsoft 365 environments, and adding speed and scalability to avoid servers getting choked. Veeam says there are more than 21 million users under its Microsoft 365 backup umbrella.

John Jester

John Jester, head of sales at Veeam, said: “Losing the critical data, files, and communications housed in Microsoft 365 is a catastrophic scenario for any organization. Now with the most comprehensive backup immutability for Microsoft 365, this release includes new architecture designed for efficiency and scale, as well as added support which is based directly on customer requests.”

v8 adds immutable backups, alongside immutable backup copies. These backups can be stored in Amazon S3, Wasabi S3, and Azure Blob storage. The immutability period can be set to specific days, or the entire duration of the repository retention period.

Proxy Pools add scalability and performance, boosting backup processing speed by distributing traffic across multiple proxies. Customers can combine up to 150 backup proxies into a Proxy Pool to protect up to 1 million objects, enabling automated load balancing based on CPU and RAM consumption, as well as Microsoft 365 throttling. A Proxy Pool can be scaled up on the fly. Each Proxy Pool can work with multiple object storage repositories simultaneously and include both Linux and Windows backup proxies.

There are 26 additional changes, including but not limited to supporting private and shared Microsoft Teams channels.

In August, Microsoft announced a Microsoft 365 Backup service with a partner on-ramp, and Veeam was one of the partners.

We wrote at the time: “Veeam Data Cloud is built on Azure and provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365 … The company says it’s a launch partner for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage and Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 uses Microsoft’s 365 Backup Storage offering. This new Microsoft backup technology is embedded inside Veeam’s backup service for Microsoft 365.”

We asked Veeam if Backup for Microsoft 365 v8 uses Microsoft’s 365 Backup Storage offering.

The company said: “Specifically for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, Veeam has integrated Microsoft 365 Backup Storage into the Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 offering and makes it available via the Express and Premium plans. Veeam Data Cloud utilizes Microsoft 365 Backup Storage; Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 does not. Microsoft 365 Backup Storage is not available for VCSP or installable Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365.” VCSP is Veeam’s Cloud and Service Provider program.

Check out the formal ”What’s New” document here and release notes here for more information.