Storage news ticker – February 21

Cloud and backup storage provider Backblaze is partnering with Kandji to deploy Backblaze with zero-touch across a fleet of Macs to back up their data. More info here.

…

SaaS backup provider Cobalt Iron has a strategic alliance with Jeskell Systems, an IBM-skilled data lifecycle management consultancy, with Cobalt Iron’s Compass and Secure Automated Backup for Power Virtual Servers products used in Jeskell’s data lifecycle management services.

…

Cohesity, which now owns Veritas, has appointed Carol Carpenter as CMO. She has been a Unity CMO, VMware CMO, and Global VP of Marketing at Google Cloud. She will focus on driving increased brand awareness, refining go-to-market strategies, and creating programs to drive demand generation. Lissa Hollinger – former VP of Marketing at Veritas – oversaw the transition period. VP Raj Dutt, formerly Cohesity head of marketing, remains with Cohesity, leading product marketing, and will be reporting to Carpenter.

Carol Carpenter and Raj Dutt

…

CTERA announced a record-breaking 2024 marked by accelerated international growth. Its edge-to-cloud file services annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 35 percent, with the Asia-Pacific region growing by 82 percent. It experienced 60 percent growth in the government segment and doubled the number of customers generating seven-digit ARR. Chairman and co-founder Liran Eshel said: “Over the past year, enterprise AI has become a top priority for nearly every IT organization. While the potential of AI is transformational, the primary challenge lies in adapting data platforms to support the new AI workflows securely and efficiently.”

..

EnterpriseDB (EDB) said an independent benchmark study by the McKnight Consulting Group showed EDB Postgres AI delivers superior performance over Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, and MySQL across transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. McKnight used the TPC-C benchmark and said EDB Postgres AI was:

150x faster than MongoDB in processing JSON data

4x faster than MySQL in handling insert operations

Outperformed Oracle by 17 percent and SQL Server by 30 percent in processing New Orders Per Minute (NOPM)

7x better price performance than Oracle and 6x better than SQL Server (measured in cost per transaction)

Download the McKnight report PDF here.

…

Security supplier Securiti and Databricks are partnering to integrate Databricks’ Mosaic AI and Delta Tables into Securiti’s Gencore AI so customers can use their proprietary data to more easily and quickly build enterprise-grade, personalized AI applications. Securiti says Gencore AI accelerates GenAI adoption in the enterprise by making it easy to build AI pipelines using data from hundreds of data systems.

…

MRAM developer EverSpin says its PERSYST MRAM is now validated for configuration across all Lattice Semiconductor Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and enabled through the Lattice Radiant software suite. It says that, unlike NOR flash, which requires long program and erase time, MRAM offers high endurance, fast read/write speeds, and exceptional data retention. This makes it suitable for real-time sensor processing, data logging in avionics, and in-orbit reprogramming for space systems. The PERSYST EMxxLX MRAM family is now available and shipping in industry-standard packages and interfaces.

…

HighPoint Technologies positioned its RocketAIC E1.S NVMe Storage AIC products as an alternative to the Samsung PM1735. It says that, as enterprises transition to PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 NVMe storage, selecting the right flash drive depends on whether single-drive performance or RAID-based scalability takes priority.

For compact, ultra-fast single-drive NVMe storage: Samsung PM1735

For high-performance, RAID-enabled NVMe storage: HighPoint RocketAIC 7749EW

For flexible, software-defined NVMe storage expansion: HighPoint Rocket 1749E

…

Hitachi Vantara says its UK customer, independent primary school Manor Lodge, has upgraded from a Netgear ReadyNAS to a VSP G350 storage system, achieving 100 percent uptime. It’s also upgraded its Lenovo servers to newer models. The G350 is a hybrid flash+disk, block access, rack-class, storage system designed for mid-range enterprise environments.

…

Hydrolix has been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. The company says it also recently achieved Amazon CloudFront Ready status, “due in part to the 75 percent savings on observability and storage costs. Customers use it to ingest and analyze hundreds of terabytes of log data in real time, consolidating data into a unified view and spotting issues in seconds.”

…

InfluxData announced Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB Read Replicas – a new capability for its time-series database to boost query performance, scalability, and reliability for enterprise-scale time series workloads. It provides scalable query capacity, rapid failover, and uninterrupted access to time series data, without the complexity of cluster management. This builds on InfluxData’s partnership with AWS announced last year to deliver Amazon Timestream for InfluxDB. It’s a managed offering for developers to run open source InfluxDB natively on AWS without self-management.

…

SaaS backup provider Keepit, which uses its own distributed datacenter infrastructure, says it had a great high-growth 2024. It intends to accelerate its global expansion, prioritizing key markets across the Americas and Europe, and other high-growth regions. It also plans to deliver intelligent resilience and recovery through broader workload coverage, as well as deeper data management and intelligence capabilities for the enterprise.

…

Micron says its LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 are featured in select devices in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. “With its One UI 7 update, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that provides personalized experiences tailored to users’ unique needs, powered by multimodal AI agents that seamlessly interpret text, speech, images, and videos.”

…

On March 11, MLCommons will present its MLPerf Client v0.5, Storage v1.0, Inference v4.1, and Training v4.1 results. Register here to attend a community meeting.

…

Oracle has integrated its AIStore (AIS) open source object storage system with Nvidia GPUs and AI software services available on the OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) public cloud. Oracle LiveLabs offers a workshop, AIStore Cluster in OCI, to explore the integration.

Oracle AIS diagram

…

Back in October, SingleStore bought data integration platform BryteFlow to help it ingest data workflows from CRM and ERP platforms such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and other sources. Now it’s offering SingleStore Flow, “a no-code platform that makes data migration and CDC effortless, making it easier to prepare data for AI workloads and real-time analytics.” SingleStore Flow eliminates the need for complex scripts and manual transfers.

…

The SNIA is running a Storage and Computing with DNA 2025 conference at the Sorbonne University in Paris, June 19-21, bringing together academics, industry professionals, and startups in DNA data storage and computation. There is complimentary registration for SNIA Members (Silver, Gold, and Platinum level).

…

Data lakehouse supplier Starburst says it had a record FY25 close, growing net new customers by 20 percent and Starburst Galaxy customer growth by 76 percent year-over-year. It achieved record global sales, including significant growth in North America and EMEA, and signed the largest deal in the company’s history – a multi-year, eight-figure contract per year with a global financial institution. It also increased ARR per customer to over $325,000 and increased adoption of Starburst Galaxy, its flagship cloud product, by 94 percent year-over-year. Starburst was selected by Dell Technologies to be the analytics query engine powering the Dell Data Lakehouse, and its customers include ten of the top 15 global banks.

…

Veeam said its Recovery Orchestrator simplifies and automates the Hyper-V disaster recovery (DR) planning, testing, and execution process. It allows customers to create, manage, and test DR plans. Orchestrator, which already supports VMware, is available to Veeam Data Platform Premium customers. It also orchestrates the recovery of vSphere VMs to Hyper-V. Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition, including Veeam Recovery Orchestrator v7.2, is now available.

…

VergeIO says New York state’s Lancaster Central School district has become a customer for its VergeOS, moving from VMware vSAN and “achieving $150,000 in annual cost savings while improving performance, data protection, and storage efficiency.” Its stated reasons for moving included: