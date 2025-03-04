Storage news ticker – March 4

Cloudian will present two technical sessions and demos of its AI-optimized storage at Nvidia GTC 2025, Booth 219, in the San Jose Convention Center, March 17-21. Michael Tso, CEO and co-founder of Cloudian, will join Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO, and managing director of Yotta Data Services, and Kevin Deierling, senior vice president of Networking at Nvidia, to present “Pioneering the Future of Data Platforms for the Era of Generative AI” on Thursday, March 20, at 1000 PDT. Peter Sjoberg, VP WW Solution Architects at Cloudian, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Storage Innovations for AI Workloads” on Monday, March 17, at 1600 PDT.

Cohesity has been named, for the seventh consecutive time, a Customers’ Choice in the February 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report.

Commvault says its Cleanroom Recovery and Cloud Rewind software, built on Azure, can now be used to recover electronic health records (EHR), including Epic and Meditech environments. It is exhibiting these solutions at HIMSS25 from March 3-6 in Las Vegas.

Ha Hoang

Commvault has appointed Ha Hoang as its new chief information officer (CIO). Hoang has “over 25 years of experience in leading enterprise technology transformations for Fortune 500 companies.” Hoang will focus on advancing next-generation cloud, security, and AI technology initiatives and operations. She will also work closely with Commvault’s engineering and product teams. Additionally, she will engage directly with customers, showcasing how Commvault’s technology can drive new levels of resilience.



CoreWeave, the GPU-as-a-Service startup using lots of VAST Data storage, has filed for an IPO. Its S1 document is available on the SEC website here.

CoreWeave S1 filing doc image

Forcepoint has published an eBook, “Executive Guide to Securing Data within Generative AI,” saying how it helps secure GenAI implementations to reduce risks, prevent data loss, and simplify compliance. Get it here.

Distributed in-memory computing Apache Ignite creator GridGain has contributed to the latest v3.0 major release of Ignite with improvements to enhance developer experience, platform resilience, and overall performance. v3.0 simplifies installation, improves configuration management, enhances API usability, and significantly boosts performance. New capabilities such as SQL transactions enable new use cases, and architectural improvements make deployments more resilient and efficient. For new users, Apache Ignite 3.0 provides an easier learning curve and streamlines first-time installation and configuration. Learn more in a blog post.

IBM and Nvidia have a new RA (Reference Architecture) covering the NVIDIA DGX BasePOD with IBM Storage Scale and IBM Storage Scale System 6000, with the NVIDIA DGX H100, H200, and B200 Storage Reference Architecture. Check it out here.

Knowledge graph startup Illumex announced the integration of Illumex Omni into Microsoft Teams. It says Omni is the first enterprise-grade GenAI structured data offering to be directly available in the Teams workspace, “vastly enhancing the agentic AI experience for hundreds of millions of Microsoft users worldwide.” It’s “grounding Agentic AI responses in verifiable, deterministic data” and says its context-aware semantic data fabric ensures every user prompt is matched to a certified definition with built-in governance, delivering accurate and trustworthy answers on data and analytics.

To focus more on TrueNAS, iXsystems has offloaded its server business to partner Amaara Networks.

MSP data protector N-Able‘s growth is slowing. It reported Q4 calendar 2024 revenues of $115.5 million, up 7.5 percent year-over-year and beating guidance, but almost flat sequentially, with a profit of $31 million. Full calendar 2024 revenues were $466.1 million, up 10.5 percent. It expects revenue of $115.5 million next quarter, down sequentially and up just 1.5 percent year-over-year. William Blair analyst Jason Ader says the guidance factors in: 1) lower upfront revenue recognition from on-prem customers that are moving to long-term contracts (representing year-over-year revenue growth headwinds of 5 percent for the first quarter and 4 percent for the full year), 2) lower average foreign exchange rates compared to 2024, and 3) increased strategic investments from integrating Adlumin into the business and developing a new site in India to expand R&D capacity.

Beth O’Callahan

NetApp has promoted EVP and chief legal officer Beth O’Callahan to chief administrative officer and corporate secretary roles “as the company continues to drive and strengthen collaboration across the business.” She will continue to oversee legal, compliance, government relations, and sustainability, while assuming responsibility for human resources, workplace experience, and corporate communications effective March 3.

A Phison Pascari SSD is now on its way to the Moon with the successful SpaceX launch of the Intuitive Machines IM2 mission with its Athena landing vehicle. Athena completed a scheduled 492-second main engine Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) burn at 0627 CST on March 3 and is currently orbiting the Moon. Flight controllers plan to analyze data to verify the lander’s targeted circular orbit and confirm Athena’s landing time. Athena is expected to send lunar orbit selfies over the next two days before a landing attempt on March 6.

Athena includes Lonestar Holding’s Freedom payload, which is intended to check out datacenter storage operations on the moon. It uses a Phison Pascari SSD pressure-tested to withstand cosmic radiation, harsh temperature variation, vibrations, and disturbances from lunar launches and landings. Lonestar says: “Once established, Freedom will provide premium, high-performance Resiliency Disaster Recovery and advanced edge processing services to NGOs, government, and enterprise customers.”

Vector database startup Pinecone has a new architecture to increase performance and efficiency. It features a transition from global partitioning to an LSM-based local partitioned architecture. This enables it to dynamically apply different ANN algorithms at different slabs. It’s implementing quantization at different tiers of storage to reduce memory footprint while maintaining accuracy. There are specific optimizations for cold query performance and cache warming.

It has implemented disk-based metadata indexing for single-stage filtering and has new bitmap approaches for high cardinality use cases (such as ACLs). There is a freshness layer redesign through Memtable for more predictable freshness and the introduction of provisioned capacity.

All these improvements will be automatically available, with Pinecone rolling it out behind the scenes to existing serverless users over the next month or so. It’s not requiring any action or efforts on their side. There are more details here. It’s planning to share detailed benchmarks in mid-March, including cold-start latency comparisons and recall/performance benchmarks.

Precisely announced advancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, including AI-driven innovations, an enhanced Data Governance service, and expanded data integration capabilities. With the addition of AI Manager, customers can leverage GenAI capabilities within the Data Integrity Suite while maintaining complete control over data sovereignty and compliance. Organizations can register their large language model (LLM) credentials with the Data Integrity Suite starting with AWS Bedrock, ensuring they comply with their legal and procurement requirements. They can use external LLMs. A new connector enables data delivery from source systems to Snowflake, allowing near-real-time accessibility. A blog tells you more.

Precisely announced the promotion of Joel Chaplin to CIO and Dave Shuman to chief data officer (CDO). Both internal promotions follow the retirement of Amy O’Connor, former chief data and information officer. Chaplin will report to Jason Smith, chief financial officer, while Shuman will report to Chaplin.

Rubrik and Pure Storage have partnered to deliver a reference architecture that enables organizations to unify, manage, and secure unstructured data at scale. The RA reflects Pure’s FlashArray file services and Fusion security features such as ActiveDR and SafeMode snapshots and Rubrik’s NAS Cloud Direct and Cloud Vault cyber-resilience facilities. FlashBlade can be a backup target. A 13-page Rubrik white paper, “Unlocking the Power of Unstructured Data with Rubrik & Pure Storage,” tells you more. Access it here (registration required).

Object storage supplier Scality announced record channel partner and revenue growth. Its global partner ecosystem has doubled in size year-over-year. Q4 2024 saw a record-breaking 60 percent of sales driven by the VAR community. Scality’s VAR channel is now the top driver of sales for the ARTESCA product line and augments the continued strong business growth seen through its strategic alliance with HPE. There are 400-plus channel partners and over 1,000 Scality certified partner personnel worldwide.

SK hynix is nearing completion of its deal to buy Intel’s Solidigm flash operation, with a final payment of $2.235 billion to be made next month.

Snowflake and Microsoft have an expanded partnership that makes OpenAI’s LLMs available for users within Snowflake Cortex AI on Microsoft Azure. It will make Snowflake Cortex Agents available in Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams, allowing millions to interact with their structured and unstructured Snowflake data in natural language directly from the apps they use. Snowflake says this marks a watershed moment, cementing the company as the only data and AI vendor to natively host both Anthropic and OpenAI’s models within its platform.

Snowflake’s Q4 FY 2025 revenues were $986.7 million, up 28 percent year-over-year, with a GAAP loss of $325.7 million. Full FY 2025 revenues were $3.36 billion with a loss of $1.3 billion. William Blair analyst Jason Ader said the top-line outperformance was driven by stabilization in the core business (NRR of 126 percent), solid contribution from new data engineering and AI products (Snowpark contributed 3 percent of product revenue), and consumption outperformance from technology customers.

Data lakehouse supplier Starburst has written a blog about how great its technology is for feeding data to AI apps, titled “The 3 Foundations of an AI data architecture.” Starburst says it addresses what you need from your data stack.

Data warehouser Teradata announced Teradata Enterprise Vector Store, an in-database facility with future expansion to include integration of Nvidia NeMo Retriever microservices. Enterprise Vector Store can process billions of vectors and integrate them into existing enterprise systems, with response times in the tens of milliseconds. The offering creates a single, trusted repository for all data and builds on Teradata’s support for RAG, while working towards dynamic agentic AI use cases, such as the “augmented call center.” Teradata Enterprise Vector Store is available in private preview, with GA expected in July.

TrendForce released its Q4 2024 global flash brand supplier rankings, saying that the NAND market faced downward pressure as PC and smartphone manufacturers continued to clear inventory, leading to significant supply chain adjustments. Consequently, NAND flash prices reversed downward, with ASP dropping 4 percent quarter-over-quarter, while overall bit shipments declined by 2 percent. Total industry revenue fell 6.2 percent quarter-over-quarter to $16.52 billion.

Cloud object storage supplier Wasabi has joined the Active Archive Alliance, which says an active archive enables data owners to build cost-effective, intelligent, online archival storage systems that combine disk, flash, optical, and tape in the datacenter and cloud. Using technologies such as metadata and global namespaces, the data management layer of an active archive keeps data readily accessible, searchable, and retrievable on whatever storage platform or media it may reside in.