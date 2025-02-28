Storage news ticker – February 28

Backup and cloud storage supplier Backblaze announced results for Q4 2024 and the full year. Q4 revenues were $33.8 million, up 18 percent, with a GAAP loss of $14.4 million. The Computer Backup segment brought in $16.7 million, while B2 Cloud Storage delivered $17.1 million, exceeding Computer Backup for the first time.

Full-year revenues were $127.6 million with a loss of $48.5 million.

…

DataStax, which supplies its self-hosted NoSQL Enterprise and Astra DB database with vector embeddings support as a service, is being bought by IBM. DataStax is the main commercial backer of the open source Cassandra project. Analyst Jason Ader says: “The acquisition of a prominent NoSQL database vendor focused on unstructured data management should nicely complement IBM’s long-time Db2 relational database offering.” The deal should “broaden the core capabilities of IBM’s watsonx GenAI platform, especially around managing unstructured and semi-structured data and simplifying an enterprise’s ability to develop cutting-edge AI applications around that data.”

Financial details were not disclosed, but Ader notes that “in June 2022, DataStax was valued at $1.6 billion (following a $115 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs), and in December 2022, DataStax disclosed total ARR of over $200 million alongside NRR of 120 percent and GRR of over 90 percent. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.”

…

Dean Koestner left his position as DDN‘s SVP of Sales and has joined Nvidia as VP of its Federal operation.

…

DeepTempo announced new capabilities for Tempo, its deep learning-powered cybersecurity offering available as a Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace. It has enhanced fine-tuning, MITRE mapping integration, and compatibility with existing SIEM systems, and can map detected anomalies to their most likely MITRE ATT&CK sequences, providing enhanced context and insights. Fine-tuning capabilities allow organizations to adapt models to their specific environments. Find out more here.

…

HPE’s Alletra Storage MP X10000 has a COSI driver offering a Kubernetes-native, standardized approach to provisioning, managing, and consuming storage. COSI enables fully automated bucket provisioning and lifecycle management within Kubernetes. Learn more here.

…

Hitachi Vantara writes that its VSP One storage portfolio is “a perfect match for Kafka.” That’s because, “when a broker fails, Kafka doesn’t need to struggle through partition reassignment or rebuild replicas to recover. By decoupling storage and compute, VSP One File ensures your data is always secure and readily available, allowing a new broker to step in instantly and pick up right where it left off. No downtime, no delays.”

…

Hydrolix, a streaming log data lake-focused business, has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

…

Germany’s Heise media outlet has received a letter from Overland-Tandberg saying it’s closing down. Operations ended on February 20 with no further sales and unfulfilled orders staying so. Tape product maintenance is being provided by MagStor and Stortrec. RDX (removable disk) owners are on their own. So, with a multi-year lingering death, ends another tape-based storage company, demonstrating a resuscitation failure by top management.

….

IBM subsidiary Red Hat announced GA of OpenShift 4.18, which brings:

user-defined networks, allowing users to have similar networking capabilities for secondary networks on AWS as they do on-premises, allowing for more hybrid cloud flexibility. User-defined networks get Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), which improves segmentation and supports advanced use cases like VM static IP assignment, live migration, and stronger multi-tenancy.

VM storage migration, available as a technology preview, now includes additional enhancements that allow for non-disruptive movement of data between storage devices and storage classes while a VM is running.

allow for non-disruptive movement of data between storage devices and storage classes while a VM is running. Tree-view navigation, available as a technology preview, enables users to logically group VMs into folders which allows for a more granular grouping.

Logical grouping, also available as a technology preview, gives users a quicker and easier way to navigate between VMs using a single click.

Learn more here.

…

Data unification and management firm Reltio launched its Lightspeed Data Delivery Network, which delivers API-ready data anywhere in under 50 milliseconds. It uses “query-optimized, in-memory datasets in a simplified service architecture.” Reltio’s Data Cloud has new features: data masking, bulk-match review (resolving up to 100 potential data matches simultaneously), and reverse geocoding. The latter “converts complex location data into easy-to-read, verifiable addresses.” Reltio Lightspeed Data Delivery Network and Reltio Data Cloud are available now.

…

Samsung announced its Gen 10 V-NAND 3D technology at ISSC 2025, saying it has more than 400 layers with the peripheral logic components fabbed on a separate wafer from the NAND cells and then the two bonded together, called Cell-on-Periphery (CoP) architecture. The Kioxia/SanDisk joint venture and YMTC do the same. Samsung has built a 1 Tb capacity die with this technology using TLC format cells with a 28 Gb/mm2 density, which offers up to 5.6 GTps. Its Gen 9 V-NAND interface speed is 3.3 GTps. Kioxia/SanDisk’s very recently announced 332L Gen 9 BiCS does up to 4.8 GTps. This device blows other suppliers away in terms of layer count and interface speed.

…

Samsung has launched a 9100 PRO consumer M.2 format SSD that uses the PCIe Gen 5 bus and comes in 1, 4, and 8 TB capacities, and follows on from the PCIe Gen 4 990 PRO drive.

The 9100 has random read/write speeds up to 2.2 million/2.6 million IOPS and sequential read/write speeds of up to 14.7 GBps/13.4 GBps. This is the fastest PCIe Gen 5 SSD sequential read and write speeds we have recorded. The 9100 PRO SSD will be available starting this March in the 1 TB ($199.99), 2 TB ($299.99), and 4 TB ($549.99) capacities. Similarly, the 9100 PRO with heat sink will be available in capacities including 1 TB ($219.99), 2 TB ($319.99), and 4 TB ($569.99). The 8 TB models will be available in the second half of 2025.

…

Chinese supplier Sugon has set a new SPC-1 v3 benchmark result record of more than 30 million SPC-1 IOPS for its FlashNexus FN8200 storage system:

The SPC-1 benchmark tests shared external storage array performance in a manner designed to simulate real-world business data access. Its main measurement units are SPC-1 IOPS, transactions consisting of multiple drive IOs, and price performance, expressed as dollars per thousand IOPS ($/KIOPS). A chart shows Sugon at the top of the SPC-1 v3 benchmark tree: