Rubrik and Cisco in joint go-to-market to better protect customers

Rubrik is joining forces with Cisco to enhance organisations’ cyber resilience, with Rubrik integrating with the Cisco XDR (extended detection and response) platform, and joining its SolutionsPlus program.

The integration will make it easier for enterprises to quickly identify targeted attacks on data, and deliver a secure recovery, the partners said.

The partnership will deliver combined threat intelligence and data context to prioritise and respond effectively to threats targeting critical data, as well as streamlined security and IT operations to help repair after attacks.

Automated, multi-site scaling and lifecycle management technology from Cisco Intersight will also enable the deployment and tuned configuration of the Rubrik Data Management Platform on Cisco UCS (Unified Computing Systems) server infrastructure at a global scale.

Rubrik will join Cisco’s SolutionsPlus program as well, with all of Rubrik’s products being added to Cisco’s global price list. As part of SolutionsPlus, Cisco’s direct and channel sales network can now offer Rubrik Security Cloud with Cisco UCS and Cisco XDR systems.

Rubrik’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) technology is also on the price list, allowing joint customers to proactively reduce the risk of data exposure and exfiltration across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, through knowing where all the data is and how to secure it, we are told.

Ghazal Asif Farhadi.

“As the volume of data continues to grow and exacerbate visibility challenges, organizations must find ways to manage and protect their constantly expanding data,” said Ghazal Asif Farhadi, VP of global channels, alliances and inside sales at Rubrik. “Therefore, Rubrik and Cisco have joined forces to enhance organizations’ cyber resilience and protect mission-critical data against cyber attacks.”

“Complex, siloed systems create gaps in visibility that hinder operations and slow down organizations’ ability to detect and respond to threats,” added Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Compute. “We are now delivering threat detection and data context in one place, enabling security teams to effectively prioritize critical attacks and respond to them quickly.”

Jim Finn, sales VP, cyber at Presidio, said: “As a major partner to Cisco and Rubrik, we believe their collaboration will help our customers proactively advance and simplify their data security.”

Earlier this month, Rubrik extended its SaaS app data protection to Salesforce Core platform data.