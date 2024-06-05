Veeam serves up own branded cloud backup storage 

Backup and recovery provider Veeam is now providing its own Veeam Data Cloud Vault, using the Azure public cloud and offering all-in-one per TB pricing inclusive of API calls, restore and egress charges.

The Veeam Vault storage-as-a-service (STaaS) offering is integrated into Veeam’s Backup and Recover product and provides fully managed, pre-configured, immutable, encrypted and logically air-gapped storage. It complements Veeam’s various backup targets such as ExaGrid, ObjectFirst, PowerProtect, Scality and other on-premises appliance providers.

Anand Eswaran

Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran said in a statement: “Eighty-five percent of organizations that suffered a cyber-attack last year are now using cloud storage that offers immutability, according to the Veeam Ransomware Trends Report 2024. Storing a backup of your data offsite is an essential part of any backup strategy and it’s critical to rapid, clean recovery from an outage or a cyber-attack.”

Veeam Vault is based on the Azure Blob Hot LRS tier with immediate data access. The company suggests it’s used as part of a 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy, meaning:

There should be at least 3 copies of your data, including the production copy.

copies of your data, including the production copy. At least 2 different storage media should be used; eg, tape, disk and/or cloud storage.

different storage media should be used; eg, tape, disk and/or cloud storage. At least 1 of the copies should be kept off-site.

of the copies should be kept off-site. At least 1 copy should be kept offline or, if in the public cloud, be immutable.

copy should be kept offline or, if in the public cloud, be immutable. Backups should have completed with 0 errors.

Veeam says it will add two more features to Veeam Vault this year. First it will add “colder and archive-class object storage tiers, particularly for older and/or secondary backups where slower restore performance is an acceptable trade-off for lower cost long-term retention.”

Secondly it will be “centrally managing and monitoring all aspects of Veeam Vault through tighter integration with the single UI of Veeam Data Platform.”

So Veeam is now a white label OEM for Azure cloud storage. It has a public cloud backup repository that can be used for its SaaS app protection services such as ones for Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Teams, and also possibly by Alcion, the SaaS app backup startup it’s part-funding. Existing public cloud Veeam backup targets Backblaze and Wasabi may not be best pleased by this development.

Veeam Data Cloud Vault is available now via the Azure Marketplace for a single fee per TB/month based on region: America: $60, EMEA: $74, APJ: $62, LATAM: $85 – and includes storage, write/read APIs, and egress. There’s more here.