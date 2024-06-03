Clumio anoints new CEO as co-founder steps down

Clumio co-founder and CEO Poojan Kumar has stepped from operational control to part-time board chairman, succeeded by CRO Rick Underwood.

The 2017-founded company provides SaaS data protection services to Amazon’s S3, EC2, EBS, RDS, SQL on EC2, DynamoDB, VMware on AWS, and Microsoft 365, storing its backups in virtual air-gapped AWS repositories.

Rick Underwood

Kumar announced the transition via a LinkedIn post:

Underwood posted a corresponding LinkedIn message:

Underwood joined Clumio as CRO in November last year. Seven months later he is taking over the top job. Three months after he joined, the company raised $75 million in a Series D funding exercise, with total funding rising to $262 million.

There was a fourfold growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Clumio in 2023, the privately-owned company claims, with double-digit million dollars worth of ARR and more than 100 PB of cloud data protected. Following the last funding round, Clumio said it would develop protection for cloud databases, data lakes, high-performance storage, and support for other “major cloud providers.”

Clumio co-founder Kaustubh Patil is listed on LinkedIn as VP Engineering but Kumar’s post says CTO Woon Ho Jung runs products and engineering. Patil doesn’t appear on Clumio’s leadership webpage. We’ve asked the company about this.

B&F looks forward to seeing Clumio’s services appear in Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and extending to possibly cover other SaaS applications. Perhaps there will be stronger focus on ransomware and security generally. Assigra, Cohesity-Veritas, Commvault, Druva, HYCU, Keepit, Rubrik, and other SaaS data protection companies will be watching what happens closely.